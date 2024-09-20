There's a reason people say "you are what you eat"—it's because, well, you are. What you put into your body matters; the more you fuel it with an abundance of nutrient-rich foods, the more optimally it will operate. This isn't to say you shouldn't indulge once in a while, but when your digestive system is feeling a bit off, take it as a sign that your body is craving more of a balance of good-for-you foods, specifically those rich in antioxidants.