One of the most talked-about (and somewhat controversial) drinks for digestion, apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a fermented product that contains good-for-your-gut bacteria. What's more, “the high acidity in ACV helps break down food in the stomach by introducing more acid into the stomach tract,” says registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices.

Apple cider vinegar may also be particularly useful after eating carb-dense meals, as research suggests that it can reduce the glucose response of certain foods, explains integrative medicine and nutrition expert Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D. One study even shows that daily vinegar intake (about 2 to 6 tablespoons per day) improved the glycemic response to carbohydrate-rich meals.

That said, it's important to dilute your ACV beverage, rather than drink it straight. Since it's very acidic, too much ACV may be harmful to your esophagus and your tooth enamel. “I generally recommend having one to two tablespoons with a glass of water immediately before meals," says Schehr. "It can be taken during or after meals, but is likely most effective when consumed before meals." Along with diluting your ACV with water, Jessie Inchauspé (aka The Glucose Goddess) recommends drinking it through a straw to help protect your teeth.