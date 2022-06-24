The antioxidant properties of NAC and glutathione support overall liver function, and ultimately, detoxification.* mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, dives deeper: "Metabolically active organs like the liver are generating lots of oxidant byproducts, like free radicals. Indeed, the liver is the body's primary detoxifying organ, so it's busy 24/7. As a source of sulfhydryl groups, NAC is considered a fast-acting antioxidant that helps neutralize oxidants in the liver and in other 'busy' organs. Indeed, NAC and compounds that NAC helps directly replenish (hello, glutathione) are boots-on-the-ground scavengers of those oxidants, supporting the resilience and repair of our liver cells and tissue,"* she explains.