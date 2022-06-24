Before diving into the ideal NAC dosage, let’s chat about form: “For oral dietary supplement applications, there is no research that indicates NAC in a capsule versus powder, gelcap, or tablet would act any differently. I personally find gummy delivery formats of NAC to be a tad paradoxical, given that NAC is fighting oxidants and the sugars in gummies are, well, not!” says Ferira.

She expounds further: “Unlike vitamins, minerals, and some key phytonutrients, the question of ideal dosage for a bioactive like NAC is not a straightforward or easy one. Not because there aren't studies (there are), but because the answer of NAC dose completely depends on the person's health status and targeted health support needs. What we do know is that a sub-efficacious sprinkling of NAC (e.g., less than 100 milligrams per serving) is likely not exerting potent antioxidant effects.”

In a compelling clinical study from Free Radical Biology and Medicine examining the effects of NAC, a 600-milligram dose improved parameters of immune function.* Likewise, a daily NAC intake of 600 milligrams has been clinically shown to positively affect overall nutritional and antioxidant status.*

“For this reason, I prefer NAC supplements 'playing ball' in the 500-milligram-plus range,” notes Ferira. “This science also directly supported the full-potency 600-milligram dose of NAC you'll find in mbg's daily detox+.”

“NAC at higher doses, for specific indications, has also been researched. For example: NAC's ability to reduce homocysteine (i.e., a majorly important biomarker for cardiovascular health, but also for whole-body methylation functions), as well as its blood-pressure-lowering benefits, have been clinically shown to occur at 1.8 grams (1,800 milligrams) of NAC supplementation,”* shares Ferira. "Also, at higher doses (i.e., again, several grams), NAC may help with athletic performance, but that research is equivocal and needs to shake out a bit more.”*

Finally, “in other clinical scenarios related to pulmonary function and mental health, higher NAC doses (at and above two grams) have also shown utility and promise when partnered with a health care practitioner to create a personalized regimen,”* says Ferira.

Now, if you’re unsure whether to take NAC morning or night, Engler has the answer: “There isn’t an ideal time of day to take NAC. Though, some choose to leverage its detoxifying and other whole-body benefits first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or with their breakfast.”* That's totally up to you!

Additionally, as far as dietary supplements go, NAC tends to play well with others. For example, NAC has complementary action with other antioxidants, such as vitamin C—which you can also find sourced from acerola fruit in mbg’s daily detox+.* “However, it’s always best to speak with your health care practitioner before adding any new supplement into your routine,” notes Engler.