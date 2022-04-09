 Skip to content

We Need Even More Glutathione As We Age — How To Raise Your Status
Expert Reviewed We Need Even More Glutathione As We Age — How To Raise Your Status

We Need Even More Glutathione As We Age — How To Raise Your Status

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
You Need More Of This Antioxidant As You Age + How To Increase Your Levels

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

April 9, 2022 — 10:02 AM

If you haven’t heard about glutathione yet, let me be the first to explain the importance of the body’s “master antioxidant.” When it comes to neutralizing free radicals and maintaining oxidative balance, this sulfur-rich, powerhouse antioxidant is an absolute MVP for detoxification, longevity, and whole-body health.* 

The problem? Our glutathione levels decrease significantly as we age, so we have to be more intentional about how we promote antioxidant activity later in life.*

Why our glutathione status changes as we age.

Glutathione has a number of incredible benefits for overall well-being, but its antioxidant actions are only effective when we have sufficient levels.* And while our bodies do produce glutathione endogenously (i.e., within the body), there’s a number of factors that impact our ability to maintain sufficient levels—including diet, modern environmental toxin burden, lifestyle habits (e.g., smoking, lack of nutrient density), and even our age.

In a Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine study in healthy adults, researchers found that the glutathione levels in participants between the ages of 40 and 94 were 17% lower than subjects that were 20 to 39 years old. For an antioxidant that heavily impacts healthy tissue and organ function, maintenance throughout life is vital for overall health.* 

Though status of the master antioxidant varies throughout the day for people of all ages, levels begin to decline more significantly between ages 45 and 50 when the cellular signals that promote glutathione synthesis become less efficient. Once individuals hit 60, the peaks and valleys of glutathione status are more pronounced—with those “valleys” making them more vulnerable to oxidative stress.* (Free radical oxidation is a daily phenomenon and balancing act, mind you).

How to promote healthy glutathione levels throughout life.

For a targeted approach that directly impacts your glutathione levels, consider taking a high-quality supplement with the specific form of this master antioxidant that has been clinically shown to increase glutathione levels (like mbg’s daily detox+).

You can also bolster this targeted approach with glutathione-supporting foods such as sulfur-rich Brassica veggies (e.g., broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and kale), vitamin-C-rich fruits (e.g., guava, kiwi, and citrus fruits), and selenium-rich Brazil nuts to your diet to further promote sufficient glutathione levels.* 

Lastly, nurturing your body’s natural detoxification pathways (daily with intention) so your body can effectively clear modern environmental toxins is an excellent way to proactively buffer your glutathione stores from being depleted.* 

The bottom line.

It’s important for us to promote healthy levels of glutathione throughout our lives, but especially as we age.* Whether you’re 21 or 95, implementing these changes in your diet, detox habits, and supplement ritual can help you maintain ample glutathione levels, support whole-body health, and optimize longevity.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
