 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All 
|
Expert Reviewed An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All 

An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
An Immunologist Says *This* Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All

Image by Mee Productions / Stocksy

December 16, 2021 — 12:03 PM

With antioxidants, it’s pretty difficult to play favorites. Each impressive bioactive helps squelch free radicals and modulate oxidative stress, which has numerous benefits for full-body health (your skin, your brain function, your longevity, and the list goes on).* Antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E are quite popular in these conversations, as are up-and-comers like quercetin. But according to allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., we shouldn’t forget about the less-obvious players. 

“A pretty big one is glutathione,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. “Glutathione is something people have been going crazy with.” If you haven’t yet heard of this powerful antioxidant, allow us to explain why it has so much buzz. 

What makes glutathione so great? 

Moday isn’t the only expert to sing the praises of glutathione. In fact, this one-of-a-kind bioactive has been called "the master antioxidant,” the “mother of all antioxidants,” and the “maestro of your immune system” by researchers and doctors alike. 

Its main gig is to support detoxification: “Glutathione is a very simple molecule produced naturally from three amino acids: cysteine, glycine, and glutamine,”* functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Mark Hyman, M.D., previously writes for mbg. “Its sulfur chemical groups provide glutathione’s benefits. Sulfur is a sticky, smelly molecule that acts like flypaper. All the bad things in your body stick onto it, including free radicals and toxins like mercury and other heavy metals.”* 

Glutathione is also essential for immune function: Research suggests that glutathione helps "fine-tune" our immune response, and it even helps support the production of various cells that are essential for immunity.* On a similar note: “It's very powerful in the lungs,” says Moday. Studies have shown glutathione’s benefits for healthy lung function, thanks to its ability to fend off free radicals and regulate oxidative stress.* 

And while we do naturally make glutathione in our bodies (it has the highest concentration in the liver, says Moday), a bunch of factors can deplete this crucial antioxidant in our bodies—including a less nutrient-dense diet, pollution, aging, and the overall stress of modern living. To increase your supply, Hyman recommends eating more sulfur-rich foods like garlic, onions, and cruciferous veggies (since sulfur helps your body make glutathione). 

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+

You can also opt for targeted supplements that contain the powerful antioxidant (allow me to plug mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+, which boasts 100 milligrams of Setria® glutathione, which is clinically backed for bioavailability and efficacy).* Research has shown these factors can really make a difference when it comes to increasing glutathione levels in the body. In fact, a clinical trial found that when people supplemented with Setria® glutathione daily for four weeks, they saw a 40% increase in blood levels of glutathione and had reduced markers of oxidative stress and increased markers of immune health.*

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Tons of antioxidants can supercharge your health, but many experts love glutathione for its extra-powerful health benefits, including detoxification, immunity, and lung function.* Plus, there are plenty of ways you can increase your natural stash, both with food and supplements.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Effective & Expert-Backed Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason
3 Effective & Expert-Backed Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

Sleep Experts Spill 5 Must-Have Tips For Feeling Less Drained This Winter

Emma Loewe
Sleep Experts Spill 5 Must-Have Tips For Feeling Less Drained This Winter
Beauty

This Simple Hack Will Make Your Skin Look Like Silk With Zero Makeup

Jamie Schneider
This Simple Hack Will Make Your Skin Look Like Silk With Zero Makeup
Climate Change

Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals
Spirituality

Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It

Carly Quellman
Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It
Beauty

Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple "Perfect" — Find Out Why

Alexandra Engler
Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple "Perfect" — Find Out Why
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Do You Have a Strong Sense of Purpose? How To Find Out & Then Build It

Linda Bark, Ph.D., R.N.
Do You Have a Strong Sense of Purpose? How To Find Out & Then Build It
Beauty

Don't Overlook These 3 Things When Caring For Dry Skin, Derms Say

Alexandra Engler
Don't Overlook These 3 Things When Caring For Dry Skin, Derms Say
Functional Food

The Mayo Clinic Diet Just Got A Massive Facelift — Here's What's New

Morgan Chamberlain
The Mayo Clinic Diet Just Got A Massive Facelift — Here's What's New
Recipes

These 5-Ingredient Chocolatey Energy Bites Are Perfect For Busy Mornings

Eliza Sullivan
These 5-Ingredient Chocolatey Energy Bites Are Perfect For Busy Mornings
Mental Health

"Triggered": Psychologists & Trauma Experts Explain What It Actually Means

Georgina Berbari
"Triggered": Psychologists & Trauma Experts Explain What It Actually Means
Spirituality

Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered — From Why It Happens To What It Means

Sarah Regan
Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered — From Why It Happens To What It Means
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-md-loves-glutathione-for-immunity-detoxification-and-more
ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!