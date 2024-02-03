Advertisement
A Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Aging By 2+ Years, New Study Shows*
Cognitive concerns (ones involving memory and executive function) are on the rise. Age is the primary risk factor1 for these issues, and with a quarter of the population projected to be 65 or older by 2060, we have to take a proactive approach to protecting our brains. A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that a simple, daily habit can help support healthy cognitive aging: taking a multivitamin.
What makes this new study so pivotal is that it’s one of the first to look at the long-term cognitive effects of taking a multivitamin daily2 through detailed in-person assessments of a large group of folks (although it’s not the first to link this supplement to cognitive benefits).
Here’s what the study showed and what you need to know when picking out a multi.
About the study
The goal of the study was to test the impact of a multivitamin (compared to a placebo) on cognition using face-to-face assessments.
A total of 573 adults (ages 60 and older) were included and randomly assigned to take either a multivitamin or a placebo for two years. Each participant met with an expert in a clinic at the start of the trial for neuropsychological testing3, and again two years later. The results of these tests are designed to quantify how well the brain is working according to different mental functions like attention span, reading, problem-solving, reasoning, and language use.
And at the end of two years, those taking the multivitamin had a significant improvement in episodic memory4 (the ability to recall specific memories from your past) and a modest improvement in overall cognition.*
Multivitamins, memory, and brain health
But as we alluded to earlier, this wasn’t the first study to show a positive effect of multis on brain aging. In fact, two previous studies have been conducted in a similar group of individuals (we even reported on the second study last year). These first two studies evaluated cognition through a telephone-based (not in-person) assessment.
So now after the completion of all three of these studies, researchers pooled together data of over 5,000 individuals to get a really comprehensive look at multis and cognition. This combined data revealed a strong benefit of daily multivitamin intake on global cognition and episodic memory.* So much so that researchers estimated that taking a multivitamin helped slow global cognitive aging by about two years compared to the placebo.*
What kind of multi is most beneficial?
First author of the study and an instructor in investigation at the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital Chirag Vyas, MBBS, MPH said in a press release, “The meta-analysis of three separate cognition studies provides strong and consistent evidence that taking a daily multivitamin, containing more than 20 essential micronutrients, helps memory and slow down cognitive aging.”*
However, many multis you find at the store fall short on nutrients. While the supplement used in these studies (Centrum Silver®) hits that threshold, it’s still not a very impressive formula. Especially compared to our ultimate multivitamin+.
Our premium formula contains 27 vitamins and minerals (including iron, calcium, and all eight B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms) that your brain needs to function optimally.* And, it includes six bioactive compounds (glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene) to promote cerebral blood flow, antioxidant capacity, and oxidative balance.*
So imagine what results from these studies would have shown if a truly comprehensive multi was used.
The takeaway
Here at mindbodygreen, we believe most people would benefit from taking a high-quality multi every day. They help fill nutritional gaps for essential micronutrients we’re not getting enough while supporting whole-body health.* And it’s exciting to see long-term clinical trials showing just how important this supplement can be for brain health.
Whether you're 30 or 60, it’s never too early (or too late) to take steps to preserve your cognition, and ultimate multivitamin+ is a great place to start.
