Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

A Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Aging By 2+ Years, New Study Shows*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 03, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman at work with charts and graphs
Image by valbar STUDIO / Stocksy
February 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Cognitive concerns (ones involving memory and executive function) are on the rise. Age is the primary risk factor1 for these issues, and with a quarter of the population projected to be 65 or older by 2060, we have to take a proactive approach to protecting our brains. A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that a simple, daily habit can help support healthy cognitive aging: taking a multivitamin. 

What makes this new study so pivotal is that it’s one of the first to look at the long-term cognitive effects of taking a multivitamin daily2 through detailed in-person assessments of a large group of folks (although it’s not the first to link this supplement to cognitive benefits). 

Here’s what the study showed and what you need to know when picking out a multi.

About the study

The goal of the study was to test the impact of a multivitamin (compared to a placebo) on cognition using face-to-face assessments. 

A total of 573 adults (ages 60 and older) were included and randomly assigned to take either a multivitamin or a placebo for two years. Each participant met with an expert in a clinic at the start of the trial for neuropsychological testing3, and again two years later. The results of these tests are designed to quantify how well the brain is working according to different mental functions like attention span, reading, problem-solving, reasoning, and language use. 

And at the end of two years, those taking the multivitamin had a significant improvement in episodic memory4 (the ability to recall specific memories from your past) and a modest improvement in overall cognition.* 

Multivitamins, memory, and brain health

But as we alluded to earlier, this wasn’t the first study to show a positive effect of multis on brain aging. In fact, two previous studies have been conducted in a similar group of individuals (we even reported on the second study last year). These first two studies evaluated cognition through a telephone-based (not in-person) assessment. 

So now after the completion of all three of these studies, researchers pooled together data of over 5,000 individuals to get a really comprehensive look at multis and cognition. This combined data revealed a strong benefit of daily multivitamin intake on global cognition and episodic memory.* So much so that researchers estimated that taking a multivitamin helped slow global cognitive aging by about two years compared to the placebo.* 

What kind of multi is most beneficial?

First author of the study and an instructor in investigation at the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital Chirag Vyas, MBBS, MPH said in a press release, “The meta-analysis of three separate cognition studies provides strong and consistent evidence that taking a daily multivitamin, containing more than 20 essential micronutrients, helps memory and slow down cognitive aging.”*

However, many multis you find at the store fall short on nutrients. While the supplement used in these studies (Centrum Silver®) hits that threshold, it’s still not a very impressive formula. Especially compared to our ultimate multivitamin+

Our premium formula contains 27 vitamins and minerals (including iron, calcium, and all eight B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms) that your brain needs to function optimally.* And, it includes six bioactive compounds (glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene) to promote cerebral blood flow, antioxidant capacity, and oxidative balance.* 

So imagine what results from these studies would have shown if a truly comprehensive multi was used. 

The takeaway

Here at mindbodygreen, we believe most people would benefit from taking a high-quality multi every day. They help fill nutritional gaps for essential micronutrients we’re not getting enough while supporting whole-body health.* And it’s exciting to see long-term clinical trials showing just how important this supplement can be for brain health. 

Whether you're 30 or 60, it’s never too early (or too late) to take steps to preserve your cognition, and ultimate multivitamin+ is a great place to start. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can You Really Get An ADHD Diagnosis Online? This Service Says Yes
Integrative Health

Can You Really Get An ADHD Diagnosis Online? This Service Says Yes

Morgan Chamberlain

Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*
Integrative Health

Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell
Women's Health

Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

5 Signs You're Ready To Stop Seeing A Therapist (And 1 You Aren't)
Mental Health

5 Signs You're Ready To Stop Seeing A Therapist (And 1 You Aren't)

Hannah Frye

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Sleeping Well But Still Feeling Tired? It Could Be From This Vitamin Deficiency
Integrative Health

Sleeping Well But Still Feeling Tired? It Could Be From This Vitamin Deficiency

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Compound Is Key For Brain & Bone Health — And Most Women Are Low In It
Women's Health

This Compound Is Key For Brain & Bone Health — And Most Women Are Low In It

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can You Really Get An ADHD Diagnosis Online? This Service Says Yes
Integrative Health

Can You Really Get An ADHD Diagnosis Online? This Service Says Yes

Morgan Chamberlain

Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*
Integrative Health

Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell
Women's Health

Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

5 Signs You're Ready To Stop Seeing A Therapist (And 1 You Aren't)
Mental Health

5 Signs You're Ready To Stop Seeing A Therapist (And 1 You Aren't)

Hannah Frye

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Sleeping Well But Still Feeling Tired? It Could Be From This Vitamin Deficiency
Integrative Health

Sleeping Well But Still Feeling Tired? It Could Be From This Vitamin Deficiency

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Compound Is Key For Brain & Bone Health — And Most Women Are Low In It
Women's Health

This Compound Is Key For Brain & Bone Health — And Most Women Are Low In It

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.