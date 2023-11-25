Advertisement
Don't Waste Your Money On A Multivitamin If It Doesn't Have This
Whether you’re new to supplements or looking to streamline your routine, a multivitamin is a worthy place to start. However, to make sure your supplement is as multi-beneficial as the name suggests, you'll want to ensure it has the following.
Why your multivitamin needs targeted ingredients
The basics like vitamin D and calcium are important to include in a multivitamin but aren’t the ceiling for full-body benefits. Even when you check off those standard inclusions, you’re left with gaps for heart health, eye health, skin health, and all of the other important functions your multivitamin should be addressing.
So, opt for targeted formulas from brands that communicate the why behind their ingredient list to ensure you’re getting a comprehensive product.
In a single serving of mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+, we address nine key areas of health with targeted ingredients—below, a quick glimpse into the all-star formula:
- For energy support: Our complete, built-in B complex delivers daily cellular energy via the full family of essential B vitamins: thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folate, and B12.*
- For cognitive function & longevity: There are 10 specific nutrients and bioactives in ultimate multivitamin+ that help protect your brain health and cognition: thiamin, riboflavin, folate, iron, manganese, resveratrol, glutathione, lutein, and zeaxanthin.*
- For immune resilience: Yes, this formula provides everyone’s go-to immune-critical nutrients like vitamin C and zinc. But 15 additional ingredients promote a healthy immune system all year, including vitamins A, D, and E, iron, selenium, resveratrol, and black pepper fruit extract (to name a few).*
And that’s just the beginning. When searching for a multivitamin that’s worth your hard-earned money, seek out formulas that go the extra mile to provide adequate amounts of different nutrients to truly encourage better full-body health–not just check the basic boxes.*
The takeaway
If you’re going to invest in a multivitamin, choose a formula that includes targeted ingredients for different areas of full-body health. Not sure you need one at all? Here’s how to tell, from health experts.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.