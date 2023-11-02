Approximately 50% of the U.S. population has a gene variant of the MTHFR gene, which provides instructions for your body to convert folate (vitamin B9) to its active form (5-MTHF), which is vital for cellular pathways that drive a whole-body biological process called methylation.*

While converting folate to 5-MTHF isn't entirely impossible with an MTHFR gene variation, this unique polymorphism can reduce active folate production by up to 70%, which can cause real health concerns down the road.

However, when supplements feature B vitamins that are already in their bioactive forms (and for folate and vitamin B12, that means their methylated forms), folks with an MTHFR gene variant are getting nutrients they can readily use in cells and organs throughout their body (yes, including your brain).

And remember, 50% of people have these gene variations but most don't even know it. Since bioavailable B vitamins have no downside for individuals that don't have a variant, it's always a good idea to make sure the B's you're taking are bioactive and ready to go (just in case).

Here's a comprehensive list of the exact bioactive B vitamin forms to look for: