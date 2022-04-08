Known as the “chemical messengers” of the body, neurotransmitters are signaling molecules that help the nervous system communicate with neurons, muscle cells, glands, and other parts of the body so that all of your cells, organs, and tissues know what task to perform. They’re primarily involved in mood and cognitive function, but also influence muscle movement, heart function, and so much more.

Maintaining healthy levels of neurotransmitters is key to our whole-body health, as levels that are too high or low can impact our neurological and physiological health in a myriad of ways. While some neurotransmitters are far more popular than others (we’re looking at you, serotonin!), each has a vital role in the way we think, feel, act, and process the world around us.