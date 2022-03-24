 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Methylation, MTHFR & The Silent Problem No One Is Talking About
|
Personal Story Methylation, MTHFR & The Silent Problem No One Is Talking About

Methylation, MTHFR & The Silent Problem No One Is Talking About

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
mindbodygreen Co-Founder Jason Wachob

Image by mbg Creative

March 24, 2022 — 9:31 AM

Here at mindbodygreen, we believe in holistic well-being backed by science, the power of mindful movement, eating plant based, breathing, connecting to others, and the importance of purpose. We also believe that sometimes, these things aren’t enough—and that’s where supplementation comes in.

Supplements are important tools in our well-being toolkit, but it wasn’t until my own experience that I realized just how powerful they could be. 

How I discovered I have the MTHFR gene variant. 

Cardiovascular issues run in my family, and at age 43 after my first daughter was born, I decided it was time to get more sophisticated around clinical testing. I asked my doctor, Frank Lipman, M.D., what we could do. He tested my homocysteine levels and found they were high—in fact, he thought my labs were a mistake. (No, really!)

This Is One Of The Most Silent Issues Affecting Longevity — Do You Have It?

Image by mbg Creative

High homocysteine is defined as anything higher than 15 umol/L, and mine was 63.3 umol/L! These shocking test results helped Lipman determine that I have a specific variant of the MTHFR gene that affects my body’s methylation cycle. Translation: My MTHFR enzyme (which my MTHFR gene codes for) doesn't convert folate and folic acid into the active 5-MTHF form as efficiently as those without an MTHFR variant. (We cover the methylation cycle and its impact on whole-body health more here.)

From my family history, I knew homocysteine had major implications for my own cardiovascular health. I asked Lipman what I could do to support healthy homocysteine levels, and he recommended a specific set of supplements that provided me with a key combination of bioactive B vitamins and betaine daily.*

Suboptimal methylation is one of the biggest, most silent issues when it comes to our health and longevity, yet very few even know it exists.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The silent issue affecting our nation.

Through this part of my health journey, I discovered that more than 50% of the U.S. population struggles with the same issue I do: individual genetic variation in the MTHFR gene that can result in varying degrees of suboptimal methylation. As it turns out, the MTHFR gene codes for the MTHFR enzyme, which is critical for activating folate (vitamin B9). In turn, active folate (5-MTHF) drives essential biochemical pathways forward in the body, enabling healthy homocysteine levels and also fueling methylation.*

Essentially, this means that the body’s methylation cycle cannot skip along at the speed it should due to an MTHFR gene variant that over 150 million Americans have but few are aware of. This widespread issue has massive implications given that methylation can impact everything from cardiovascular and neurological health to detoxification, oxidative stress balance, energy, protein balance, longevity, and more.

The most surprising part of this story? Physically, I felt totally fine when I discovered my homocysteine results. I had no obvious signs whatsoever. That's why I can say firsthand that suboptimal methylation is one of the biggest, most silent issues when it comes to our health and longevity, yet very few even know it exists.

Within months of proper supplementation with an array of bioactive B vitamins and betaine, my homocysteine dropped from 63.3 umol/L to 12.2 umol/L.* (To put this in perspective: The gold standard range for homocysteine is less than 15 umol/L, so this 12.2 result was life changing for me).

This Is One Of The Most Silent Issues Affecting Longevity — Do You Have It?

Image by mbg Creative

After witnessing the power of science-backed supplements and personalized, precision nutrition approaches firsthand, there was no going back—for the sake of my and my family's health, I became devoted to learning more about homocysteine, its pivotal role in methylation, and the daily tools that maintain healthy homocysteine levels.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Creating a supplement for healthy methylation function.

Personally, it feels like this specific combination of B vitamins and bioactives saved my life—my homocysteine levels are stellar!* I am beyond grateful that I’m here to tell this story and bring you the product I’m most proud of: methylation support+

methylation support+

methylation support+

Supports cardiovascular health at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+

Our gene-focused methylation support formula provides all of the benefits of optimal methylation in just three capsules per day.* This is thanks to its nutrigenomics-inspired array of fully bioactive ingredients that support MTHFR gene variants and whole-body methylation health and function: Quatrefolic® methylfolate (aka activated folate or vitamin B9), riboflavin (aka vitamin B2), vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and betaine.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Statistically speaking, there’s a pretty good chance you or someone you know has suboptimal methylation and don’t realize it. Methylation occurs in every single cell of the body and has massive, whole-body health implications, so you definitely want to make sure your methylation cycle is running as it should!

You can support daily methylation function and overall health with a focused precision nutrition solution like mbg’s methylation support+. It's expertly designed to optimize methylation pathways and efficiency for all (but especially those with MTHFR gene variants).*

This personal health story and related health information are shared with express permission by Jason Wachob.
﻿If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
methylation support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+

methylation support+

Supports cardiovascular health at the cellular level*

methylation support+

methylation support+

Supports cardiovascular health at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Wind-Down Routine Is Like Hitting Your Body's "Chill-Out Button"

Hannah Frye
This Wind-Down Routine Is Like Hitting Your Body's "Chill-Out Button"
Mental Health

The Weird Technique A Holistic Psychiatrist Swears By To Relieve Anxiety

Hannah Frye
The Weird Technique A Holistic Psychiatrist Swears By To Relieve Anxiety
Home

The Plant Care Mistake Every Busy Person Makes & How To Fix It

Christopher Griffin
The Plant Care Mistake Every Busy Person Makes & How To Fix It
Beauty

This Is The Key To Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles + How To Do It

Hannah Frye
This Is The Key To Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles + How To Do It
Love

Want A Relationship But Don't Experience Crushes? You Might Be Cupioromantic

Stephanie Barnes
Want A Relationship But Don't Experience Crushes? You Might Be Cupioromantic
Beauty

These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too

Alexandra Engler
These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

How To Flirt More Naturally, According To Dating Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Flirt More Naturally, According To Dating Experts
Beauty

This Trending Perfume Will Make You Smell Like Yourself — But Better

Jamie Schneider
This Trending Perfume Will Make You Smell Like Yourself — But Better
Personal Growth

I Started A New Job & This Supplement Was Key To Easing My Stress*

Braelyn Wood
I Started A New Job & This Supplement Was Key To Easing My Stress*
Functional Food

This Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked The Most Nutrient-Dense Produce To Buy

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked The Most Nutrient-Dense Produce To Buy
Home

This Plant Can Go Weeks Without Watering: 13 Types To Check Out

Emma Loewe
This Plant Can Go Weeks Without Watering: 13 Types To Check Out
Beauty

Weather's Warming Up: Here's What To Know About Waxing & Shaving

Emily Rekstis
Weather's Warming Up: Here's What To Know About Waxing & Shaving
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/jason-wachob-methylation-story
methylation support+

Supports cardiovascular health at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
methylation support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!