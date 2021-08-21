The human GI tract is jam-packed with approximately 100 trillion micro-organisms, including bacteria. However, not all bacteria are the same. Some promote physical and mental wellness (good guys) while others fuel disease and disorders (bad guys). As you go through your day, the good guys and bad guys are in a constant battle for control of your gut. To maintain overall health, the good guys need to make up an estimated 85% of the total gut bacteria. When the bad guys proliferate and comprise over about 15%, it spells trouble.

Increasingly, research is finding that gut bacteria have many influences on the brain, including the production of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, dopamine, and GABA. Neurotransmitters are critical to emotional wellness, and abnormal production levels are commonly seen in a number of psychiatric disorders.

In particular, the following five conditions have been linked to poor gut health: