From a physical standpoint, studies have shown that the body and the intestines will tense up under stress. That intestinal cramping can result in diarrhea.

Another primary reason stress leads to digestive issues, including diarrhea, is the gut-brain axis, which connects to the enteric nervous system.

“Our stomach and intestines have their own unique nervous system called the enteric nervous system," holistic psychologist Nicole Lippman-Barile, Ph.D., tells mbg. "These nerves respond to the same stress hormones and neurotransmitters that our brains do."

When the enteric nervous system absorbs stress hormones, it can impact the speed in which food moves through the digestive tract, resulting in either constipation or diarrhea.