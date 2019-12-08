Dopamine Fasting Is The Latest Tech Trend You Might Already Be Doing

Psychologist and assistant clinical professor at UCSF Medical School Cameron Sepah, Ph.D., is one of those pro-dopamine fasting experts—when it's done right. After noticing an increase in behavioral addictions (e.g., tech, gaming, and food addictions) in his private practice, he decided to create a more standardized, scientifically informed version of dopamine fasting—to combat the nonsense out there, he says—and it actually makes a lot of sense.

In his version of dopamine fasting, Sepah recommends "fasting" from problematic behaviors during periods of time that are normally associated with rest, which will make it easier. Think one to four hours at the end of the day, one day of the weekend, one weekend per quarter. And, he says, "If you have zero bad habits you'd like to spend less time on, you probably don't need to do it at all."

"To be clear, we are not fasting from dopamine itself but from impulsive behaviors reinforced by it," Sepah said in his viral 2019 article titled "The Definitive Guide to Dopamine Fasting 2.0." "Dopamine Fasting 2.0 is an evidence-based technique to manage addictive behaviors by restricting them to specific periods of time...in order to regain behavioral flexibility."

Other medical professionals see value in this approach to dopamine fasting, too. "I personally participate in dopamine fasting using meditation retreats and disconnecting with modern life by spending time in nature," says Molly Maloof, M.D., a personalized medicine physician whose practice is focused on providing health optimization to San Francisco and Silicon Valley investors, executives, and entrepreneurs. "I think it's an outstanding way to bring you in touch with your desires, quiet the mind, clear anxiety, and become more disciplined."

How do experts explain the benefits? It has to do with "classical conditioning," says Sepah, a process involving dopamine that helps us learn. Basically, with enough training, "unconditioned stimuli" that we've never seen before—like a notification on your smartphone—can become "conditioned stimuli" because we learn to anticipate a reward. That reward could be the alleviation of our negative emotions, or seeing something that makes us laugh, like a montage of clumsy puppies running in slow motion. "This type of reinforcement can lead to impulsive/addictive behavior," he says.

A fascinating article from Harvard on the addictiveness of smartphones delves further into the topic, explaining that, "every time a response to a stimulus results in a reward, these associations become stronger by strengthening neural connections between certain brain cells...although not as intense as a hit of cocaine, positive social stimuli will similarly result in a release of dopamine, reinforcing whatever behavior preceded it. Rewarding social stimuli—laughing faces, positive recognition by our peers, messages from loved ones—activate the same dopaminergic reward pathways."

But with dopamine fasting, "temporarily removing these problematic stimuli can help retrain the brain," says Maloof. This is actually in line with a cognitive-behavioral-therapy (CBT)-based technique called "stimulus control."

And, at least in the case of "fasting" from social media, it seems to have some pretty significant benefits beyond breaking bad behaviors. One 2019 study found that college students who cut out Facebook for a week experienced a 17% reduction in depressive symptoms, regained 13 hours of their time, and engaged in healthier activities

But while a tech or social media detox may be the most obvious way to dopamine fast, it can extend beyond technology to any problematic, impulsive behavior. "There's a great book called The Pleasure Trap all about how packaged processed foods cause significant dopamine release and can be addictive," says Maloof. "Part of the way you retrain the brain to enjoy foods that are not hyperpalatable, like junk food, is to eliminate the junk food for a month or so. I'm currently doing this with sugar and flour."