Have you ever been heading into a meeting at work and noticed that all of your colleagues are staring at their phones? Or gone on a date only to watch the person you're having dinner with constantly check messages on their smartphone? Of course, you have. And you've probably done it, too.

Most of us can't imagine living without our digital devices. Yet, less than a decade ago, only 35% of Americans owned a smartphone, according to Pew Research. Today, however, that number has jumped to 81% and to a whopping 96% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Our phones, as well as our tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and other devices, make our lives so much easier, and better, in so many ways. However, they also come with a hefty price.

Our love affair with all things tech is taking a toll on our brain health.