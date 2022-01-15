This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function And Longevity*

The fat-free diet craze of the 80s and 90s is far behind us (and thank goodness for that), but fat still gets a bad rap from time to time. Fatty acids are crucial to so many physiological processes, though, and deserve recognition for all the important work they do in the body.

Take brain function, for example: 60% of the human brain is made up of fat, making it the fattiest organ in the body. Just like we need to stay hydrated because 60% of our bodies are made up of water, the nervous system needs fat—and DHA is one standout omega-3 fatty acid that works overtime to make sure the brain is getting the support it needs to operate at full capacity.*