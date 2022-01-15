 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Fatty Acid Improves Working Memory And Diverse Facets Of Neurocognitive Health*
|
Expert Reviewed This Fatty Acid Improves Working Memory And Diverse Facets Of Neurocognitive Health*

This Fatty Acid Improves Working Memory And Diverse Facets Of Neurocognitive Health*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function And Longevity*

Image by RgStudio / iStock

January 15, 2022 — 10:17 AM

The fat-free diet craze of the 80s and 90s is far behind us (and thank goodness for that), but fat still gets a bad rap from time to time. Fatty acids are crucial to so many physiological processes, though, and deserve recognition for all the important work they do in the body. 

Take brain function, for example: 60% of the human brain is made up of fat, making it the fattiest organ in the body. Just like we need to stay hydrated because 60% of our bodies are made up of water, the nervous system needs fat—and DHA is one standout omega-3 fatty acid that works overtime to make sure the brain is getting the support it needs to operate at full capacity.*

What is DHA?

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) and one of the three main types of omega-3s (along with EPA and ALA). While omega-3s are tied to a number of health benefits, DHA plays a special role in cognitive health and function.* 

Advertisement

Brain health benefits of DHA.

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily essential for heart, brain, joint, eye, immune, perinatal, and overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(11)
omega-3 potency+

When we say this fatty acid seriously benefits the brain, we aren’t kidding: Primarily located in neuronal membranes of the brain’s gray matter (the area that processes information), DHA is the main PUFA in the brain and involved in everything from working memory and planning to protecting neurons from oxidative stress.*

Furthermore, DHA strengthens general neuroprotection (i.e., maintaining the structure and function of neurons) and supports the brain’s inflammatory and immune responses—in other words, it’s a multitasking superstar at helping the nervous system operate well.* 

DHA supports cognitive performance throughout life.

In addition to its diverse layers of brain health support, DHA has some especially important jobs throughout the entire lifespan.* (We’re talking from womb to golden years, here!) All stages of life require DHA to support brain growth, development, and function—which is why scientists recommend all healthy individuals include DHA in their diets (and/or through supplementation) for optimal neurocognitive health and function at every age.*

Here are some of the clinically researched, age-specific benefits associated with adequate levels of DHA intake:

Advertisement

The bottom line.

When it comes to our brains, DHA is vital throughout the lifespan. It’s important to get adequate amounts of EPA and DHA daily (the minimum is 250 to 500 milligrams per day) to ensure you’re giving your brain all the fatty acids it needs to operate at full capacity—now and down the line.*

DHA is primarily found in fish, so consider introducing two servings or more of oily fish a week (per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans) to meet baseline omega-3 fatty acid needs. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explains, however, "To reap the full-on benefits of marine omega-3s for brain, heart, and whole-body health, science indicates a higher dose (1 gram plus) of EPA plus DHA each day is where it's at. That's like eating 7 servings of oily fish a week, mind you."*

For these higher omega-3 levels, consider leveraging a premium-quality, sustainably sourced, health expert-approved fish oil supplement with third-party verified traceability like mbg’s omega-3 potency+. This daily essential delivers a potent 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA (that’s the omega-3 equivalent of one serving of fish per day!) so that meeting your omega-3 needs isn’t another fish for you to fry.†

† 1 serving (2 gelcaps) of omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of EPA + DHA. That’s equivalent to the omega-3s (EPA + DHA) provided in 1 serving of oily fish (anchovies).If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily essential for heart, brain, joint, eye, immune, perinatal, and overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(11)
omega-3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

We Know It's Good For Our Health, But How Much Omega-3 Is *Too* Much?

Morgan Chamberlain
We Know It's Good For Our Health, But How Much Omega-3 Is *Too* Much?
Integrative Health

3 Nonnegotiable Tips For Supporting Gut & Immune Health, From An MD

Eliza Sullivan
3 Nonnegotiable Tips For Supporting Gut & Immune Health, From An MD
Spirituality

What The Pink Moon Is All About & How To Work With Its Energy

Sarah Regan
What The Pink Moon Is All About & How To Work With Its Energy
Beauty

Do You Know How Much Collagen Your Skin Will Lose This Year?

Alexandra Engler
Do You Know How Much Collagen Your Skin Will Lose This Year?
Home

Found: A Cute Houseplant That Can Actually Survive In A Dark Room

Emma Loewe
Found: A Cute Houseplant That Can Actually Survive In A Dark Room
Functional Food

I Study Centenarians & These Are My Top 6 Foods To Slow Down Aging

Olivia Giacomo
I Study Centenarians & These Are My Top 6 Foods To Slow Down Aging
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Swinging, In Case You're Curious

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Swinging, In Case You're Curious
Spirituality

How The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Functional Food

Our 17 Favorite Probiotic Drinks To Sip For Gut Health In 2022

Eliza Sullivan
Our 17 Favorite Probiotic Drinks To Sip For Gut Health In 2022
Beauty

Some Lip Balms Make Chapped Lips Worse: Here's How To Avoid Them

Jamie Schneider
Some Lip Balms Make Chapped Lips Worse: Here's How To Avoid Them
Functional Food

An RD's 4 Genius Ways To Get All The Protein You Need From Plants

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
An RD's 4 Genius Ways To Get All The Protein You Need From Plants
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin

Alexandra Engler
A Celebrity Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dha-supports-cognitive-function-and-longevity
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!