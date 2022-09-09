 Skip to content

This Methylation Support Supplement Gives My Body The Bioactive Bs It Needs

This Methylation Support Supplement Gives My Body The Bioactive Bs It Needs

Colleen Wachob
mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO By Colleen Wachob
mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Colleen Wachob is Co-Founder and Co-CEO at mindbodygreen.
My Body Can’t Convert B Vitamins Properly — Here’s What I Take To Support It

Image by mbg Creative / mindbodygreen

September 9, 2022

You could say I'm a lifer on the journey of making sure my body has the right B vitamins

I remember feeling super sluggish when I was leaning vegetarian and didn’t eat a ton of meat. My Bs were always a little low, and like a lot of health-conscious women, I had to be really thoughtful about getting the right amount of protein (I still do!).

But when I get a high dose of B vitamins, I remember: “Oh right—THIS is the amount of energy I'm supposed to have.” The truth is, my energy levels just don’t feel the same without the help of activated Bs—and as it turns out, there’s a pretty significant reason for that.

Discovering I have an MTHFR variant.

I had a major pulmonary event about ten years ago. Without going into too much detail (because honestly, I’ve blocked a lot of it out), it was a pretty terrifying experience. My care team was stumped as to why the event happened (after all, I appeared to be perfectly healthy), so they ordered a bunch of tests to see if my genes had any answers.

While this super extensive blood work didn’t find a direct genetic explanation for why this major health event happened to me, it did reveal something else: I, along with 20-40% of the white and Hispanic population in the U.S., have an MTHFR gene variant called C677T. 

This means my MTHFR enzyme is about 35-70% less efficient at converting folate (aka the essential vitamin B9) and folic acid (the supplement form of folate) into the active 5-MTHF form that can be used throughout the body. These inefficiencies cause my methylation—a vitally important biochemical process that affects nearly every essential process in the body—to run suboptimally. 

The challenges of suboptimal methylation.

I soon learned that inefficient folate activation, and thus, inefficient methylation, have broad implications in the body and can lead to significant health concerns—including cardiovascular issues, subpar detoxification, and even reproductive challenges. In fact, MTHFR came up again when I went on a long struggle to conceive our first child because MTHFR gene variations are connected to fertility challenges.

Since healthy methylation is also required to produce bioactive B vitamins the body can actually use, it also explained the low vitamin B (and energy) levels I had experienced for years. 

The importance of methylated Bs.

After finding out I have an MTHFR gene variant, I got attuned to this idea that I would need the nutritional support of methylated (aka activated) B vitamins throughout life. 

And while getting the right B vitamins is a health topic very near and dear to my heart (and a lifelong journey for me), I’m certainly not alone—approximately 50% of Americans have a genetic variation of the MTHFR gene! 

If you have an MTHFR gene variant, folate doesn’t convert properly in the methylation cycle. This can cause homocysteine levels to rise, which is particularly concerning for your cardiovascular system. With methylated B vitamins (i.e., in supplement form), folate is already converted into 5-MTHF, so it's ready to go. 

Why I love methylation support+.

The best (and easiest) way for individuals with MTHFR gene variations to get bioactive and methylated Bs is with a premium, targeted supplement like mbg’s methylation support+

This gene-focused formula contains all the bioavailable B vitamins you need to maintain healthy homocysteine levels—methylated folate and vitamin B12 and bioactive riboflavin (B2) and B9—plus methyl donor betaine for additional methylation support.* 

The takeaway.

My husband, Jason, and I both have MTHFR gene variations and struggle to maintain healthy homocysteine levels. This is something our family cares deeply about.

That’s why mindbodygreen formulated methylation support+: To specifically help individuals like us that need methylated Bs to promote healthy methylation cycles and optimize their overall well-being.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
