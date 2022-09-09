My Body Can’t Convert B Vitamins Properly — Here’s What I Take To Support It

You could say I'm a lifer on the journey of making sure my body has the right B vitamins.

I remember feeling super sluggish when I was leaning vegetarian and didn’t eat a ton of meat. My Bs were always a little low, and like a lot of health-conscious women, I had to be really thoughtful about getting the right amount of protein (I still do!).

But when I get a high dose of B vitamins, I remember: “Oh right—THIS is the amount of energy I'm supposed to have.” The truth is, my energy levels just don’t feel the same without the help of activated Bs—and as it turns out, there’s a pretty significant reason for that.