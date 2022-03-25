50% Of The U.S. Has This Gene Variant That Impacts Heart & Brain Health

MTHFR is a gene that we all carry two copies of (one from each parent). This gene serves as the code for an enzyme called methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (aka “the MTHFR enzyme”) that is responsible for activating folic acid, an essential B vitamin. This enzyme plays a vital, daily role fully activating folate (into its 5-MTHF, 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, form) so it can be used in every cell of the body to produce healthy homocysteine levels, red blood cells, neurotransmitters, DNA, and more.*

The MTHFR enzyme is crucial for a biological process called methylation that occurs approximately one billion times per second and affects just about every cell, system, and process in the body—including cardiovascular function, neurological activities, energy production, detoxification, and more.

In other words? It’s kind of a big deal.