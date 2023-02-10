While it's important for all of us to support our methylation cycles for whole-body health and well-being, individuals with an MTHFR gene variation (i.e., 50% of the U.S. population) have methylation cycles that require a little extra help. This is because the MTHFR gene codes for the MTHFR enzyme, which critically activates folate to enable healthy homocysteine levels, optimal methylation function, and a number of other physiological processes.*