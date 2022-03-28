Methylation is a vital biochemical process that happens in every one of our cells, many billion times each day. It plays an essential role in detoxification, cardiovascular and neurological health, energy production, protein balance, longevity, and more.

While it’s important for all of us to support our methylation cycles for whole-body health and well-being, individuals with an MTHFR gene variation (i.e., 50% of the U.S. population) have methylation cycles that require a little extra help. This is because the MTHFR gene codes for the MTHFR enzyme, which critically activates folate to enable healthy homocysteine levels, optimal methylation function, and a number of other physiological processes.*

Whether you have an MTHFR gene variant or not (and there’s a good chance you do, but don’t realize it), here are key nutrition, supplementation, and lifestyle strategies you can implement to promote methylation and health.*