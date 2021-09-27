What Are “Essential Nutrients” And How Much Of Them Do You Need?

We’re in an era where for the most part, information has never been more accessible. We can Google virtually any health question (not always advisable), but few of us know the difference between vitamins C and D. For some reason, understanding why folate is considered an essential nutrient doesn’t classify as common knowledge.
Simultaneously, 31% of the U.S. population is at risk of at least one vitamin deficiency according to their labs, or bloodwork. And there are likely some dots to connect here. As they say, “out of sight, out of mind.” If we don’t know how important essential nutrients are to our wellbeing, then why would we prioritize them?
Revisiting essential nutrients
The wellness world is constantly expanding in new and adventurous directions. But alongside those Ayurvedic studies and meat alternatives, perhaps it’s time to revisit the essential nutrients at the foundation of our well-being. And even more importantly: Whether we’re getting enough of them in our routine to support overall health and immune health, and how vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins can help.* All it takes is a little bit of learning! And we've made that part easy with the six essential nutrients you should know about:
Vitamin C
Let’s start with the one you’re probably most familiar with. Over the years, we’ve likely found ourselves stocking up on vitamin C to help support our immune systems.* But in addition to supporting immune health, vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps the body fight free radicals.* Craving a bit more vitamin C in your life? Just one serving of vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins is a rich source of vitamin C… and tastes fruity good with the help of natural flavors!
B vitamins
The first thing to understand here is that there’s not just one B vitamin, there are eight. And they’re all tasked with the important job of cellular health, but are most known for their required functions that support energy metabolism.* While each B vitamin plays a slightly different role, they’re all connected in that they support cellular energy from foods we consume.* The vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins formula contains 6 B vitamins, specifically vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folate, biotin, niacin, and pantothenic acid.
Vitamin D
What you may know already: You can get vitamin D by basking in the sun (in moderation, of course). The thing is, factors like pollution and sunscreen (or staying indoors) impede our body’s ability to make it. The most well-known role of vitamin D is helping the body absorb calcium for bone health.* But it does way more than that, including helping helps support our immune system.* One serving of vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins delivers 1,000 IU of vitamin D3,, while pleasing your sweet tooth at the same time. The natural berry, peach, and orange flavors are just as enjoyable as a little fun in the sun.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is another antioxidant that helps fight free radicals from oxidative stress.* This essential nutrient bears some pretty serious responsibilities. And we can get more essential nutrients, including vitamin E, with a daily serving of vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins. Because they’re so delicious, they’re easier to take and remember. When your daily multi feels like a treat, you’ll be eager to make them a part of your routine.
Folate
Also known as folic acid, this nutrient is actually the original form of vitamin B9. While it’s most often recommended for women of childbearing age and pregnant women, it's actually important for everyone to get their daily amount of folate. Found in green leafy vegetables and a high-quality multivitamin, this essential water-soluble vitamin provides support for cellular health and functions.*
How much of these nutrients do we need?
Everyone’s favorite answer: it depends! You should talk with your healthcare provider about your specific health needs. While all of these nutrients can be found in different food sources in varying sources, it can be difficult to ensure that you are getting them all every day. The science demonstrates that nutrient gaps from the diet are widespread, and a multivitamin helps!*
It’s wise to seek extra support by taking a daily multivitamin to fill any nutritional gaps.* Including the ingredients listed above, the vitafusion™ MultiVites Gummy Vitamins actually have 12 essential nutrients for everyday nutrition! Just one serving (two juicy gummies) provides a fusion of essential vitamins, minerals, and natural fruit flavors.
Once we know what these key nutrients are doing in our body, it’s much easier to stay on top of getting enough of them. With more understanding, we can consume our healthy foods and our MultiVites with a sense of deeper nourishment. Feeling our very best comes down to these nutritional building blocks, and now you understand why!*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.