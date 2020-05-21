By now, you might be familiar with how antioxidants work (if you aren’t, allow us to inform you all about antioxidants). At the most basic level, they directly stabilize free radicals by donating an electron, or break down the free radicals and render them harmless.

“But that’s not quite how sulforaphane works,” explains registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. Rather, sulforaphane activates the protein Nfr2, which in turn activates certain antioxidant genes in your body. In other words, SGS doesn’t just stabilize free radicals the same way consuming vitamin C might—it activates the body's natural detoxification and antioxidant enzymes. Essentially, sulforaphane can support your skin in the same way it does your body’s detoxification processes, flushing all the harmful players out.*

In terms of the research, sulforaphane has been shown to reverse photoaging by protecting against UV-induced skin damage. According to a study on sulforaphane’s protective effects, using broccoli sprout extract for three days in a row prior to UV exposure helped manage skin cell damage.* What’s more, sulforaphane can also provide healthy aging benefits; according to that same study, sulforaphane also helped maintain inflammation, which may spur the healing process for inflammatory skin conditions (like acne, for one).* Another study investigating sulforaphane as an antioxidant agent demonstrated similar protective effects against UV-damage, touting sulforaphane as a “very promising ingredient.”*