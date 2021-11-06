Stop Tossing Your Beet Stems: 3 Benefits Of This Nutrient-Packed Superfood

Let's face it, almost all of us can benefit from adding more greens to our diets. In a world full of processed foods and quick eats, superfoods like green vegetables are often left aside. If you're looking to add some variety to your daily greens, consider this mild, easy-to-eat option: beet greens.

They're exactly what you think, the greens attached to fresh beets, and yes, they are indeed edible. We tapped two registered dietitians and a private chef to get the scoop on beet greens, why we should eat them, how to eat them, and, of course, what they taste like.