Stop Tossing Your Beet Stems: 3 Benefits Of This Nutrient-Packed Superfood

Beet Greens: Health Benefits, Flavor Profile & How To Use Them, From Dietitians
Let's face it, almost all of us can benefit from adding more greens to our diets. In a world full of processed foods and quick eats, superfoods like green vegetables are often left aside. If you're looking to add some variety to your daily greens, consider this mild, easy-to-eat option: beet greens.
They're exactly what you think, the greens attached to fresh beets, and yes, they are indeed edible. We tapped two registered dietitians and a private chef to get the scoop on beet greens, why we should eat them, how to eat them, and, of course, what they taste like.
Health benefits of eating beet greens.
Like all greens, beet greens are chock-full of nutrients. And according to registered dietitian Nicole Rodriguez, R.D., if you already love the flavor of fresh beets, there's no reason not to enjoy the greens, too, and here's why:
1. They're full of vitamin A.
"One serving of beet greens, about 38 grams, provides nearly half the daily recommended amount of vitamin A," Rodriguez says. "Vitamin A is an important fat-soluble antioxidant with benefits that range from the reproductive and immune systems to healthy, radiant skin."
2. They offer high amounts of vitamin C.
Registered dietitian Andrea Mathis, R.D., says beet greens also offer a high amount of vitamin C. While it's always essential to consume vitamin C, it's especially healthy during the cold-weather season when flu and colds spread at higher rates. "Vitamin C helps support your immune system and fight off those pesky flu and cold germs," Mathis says.
3. They're rich in polyphenols.
Mathis also says that polyphenols are found in both beet greens and beetroots. "Polyphenols contain noteworthy antioxidant properties that can help reduce and prevent inflammation." In fact, one study found that elderly adults who consumed a polyphenol-rich diet improved gut health.
What do beet greens taste like?
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts.
Both Mathis and Rodriguez agree that beet greens have a mild sweet flavor. "Think of their flavor as landing between Swiss chard and spinach," Rodriguez says. This is good news for those who aren't keen on greens that have a stronger, bitter flavor. It also means their flavor profile makes them a great option for sneaking veggies into dishes for families with picky eaters. Rodriguez also notes that the stems of beet greens are more tender than those of other supergreens such as collard and kale.
Are beet greens healthier raw or cooked?
In most cases, the healthy nutrients of beet greens are consumed, as long as they aren't overcooked. "Like most vegetables, some nutrients may get lost in the cooking process, but cooked beet greens can still provide a great source of nutrients," Mathis says. Just be sure to avoid overcooking, and refrain from boiling them if possible. Instead, if you want to cook your beet greens, try steaming or sauteing them.
How to use raw beet greens.
If you're purchasing fresh beets and the greens are still attached, there's a slew of ways you can enjoy them without cooking. Here are a few of our favorite ways to eat raw beet greens.
Make a salad.
Like all greens, making them the base of a salad is an easy way to enjoy them without a lot of prep work. Simply wash and dry the greens, and add your favorite toppings. Private chef Casey Corn says if the texture is a bit tougher than you'd prefer, massage them with salt and oil to soften and enhance their flavor. Be sure to include protein, healthy fats, and, of course, even more vegetables on top.
Add them to a smoothie.
Since beet greens have a mild and sweet flavor, adding them to a smoothie is an easy way to disguise them while still consuming their nutritional density. Adding a handful of these greens will boost the vitamin and mineral count in your favorite smoothies without altering the flavor.
Toss them in a pesto.
One of Rodriguez's go-to ways of consuming beet greens is adding them to a homemade pesto. "Try replacing half of your herbs with beet greens," she suggests. Then use your pesto on pastas, sandwiches, or even pizza.
How to use cooked beet greens.
If raw greens aren't your preference, don't fret. There are plenty of ways to enjoy them cooked, too.
Add them as a side dish.
Perhaps the simplest of all the ways, making these greens into a side dish is a great addition to any healthy dinner. Mathis says she loves to steam the leaves and stems or saute them in a little bit of olive oil.
Make a savory jam.
Corn's favorite jams are made with beet greens. "I slice the greens very thinly, then simmer with lots of sugar, spices, wine, and vinegar until it gets jammy," she says. "You can also pickle the stems of beet greens, too."
Add them to your favorite soup.
If you're whipping up a soup that requires spinach, kale, or any other green vegetable, consider swapping for beet greens. This is a great option for picky toddlers and teenagers.
Bottom line.
Beet greens are packed with nutrients and easy to add to practically any meal. Since their flavor profile is mild, they won't overpower a dish. Just remember, if you choose to cook them, don't overdo it. A simple saute or steaming will do the trick without losing the nutrients.