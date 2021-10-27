Gut health is often the name of the game in the wellness world, and for good reason. The state of our guts can impact so many other crucial systems in the body.

One example of when things are not going so well is leaky gut, also known as intestinal permeability. While not a widely recognized medical condition yet, this term refers to the intestinal walls "leaking" unwanted microbes and undigested food particles into the bloodstream.

And in new research on older adults, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, researchers found one specific thing that may help improve intestinal permeability.