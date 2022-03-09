This Underused Leafy Green Is Bursting With Vitamin C, Fiber & Folate

If you're not working arugula into your diet, you're missing out. Not only is the bitter green packed with vitamins and minerals, but it's also loaded with antioxidants and sulfur-containing compounds called glucosinolates that have a ton of health benefits, from balancing your gut microbiome to keeping your mind sharp. From salads and smoothies to soups and homemade pizza, there are plenty of delicious ways to up your intake.