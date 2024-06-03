However, as Ferira further explains, "While food folate is great—and oh, by the way, leafy greens and similar plants are chock full of other nutrients and phytonutrients too—the folate naturally intrinsic to foods is in the tetrahydrofolate form, while fortified foods have folic acid. To be clear, Neither of those is fully activated 5-MTHF folate. They require several conversion steps, one of which is via your MTHFR enzyme to be fully activated."