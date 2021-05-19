In the era of precision medicine, we can now collect tons of data on ourselves—such as testing our genes to make intentional choices about nutrition or fitness. Most importantly, we want to know what information we can obtain that will help us take action to prevent or prolong the onset of a certain medical problem.

That's why I'm a big proponent of utilizing various tests that take pictures of our bodies (known as imaging tests), which hold valuable information. While insurance companies may not reimburse these tests, if the cost is manageable for you, the information you will glean is well worth the price.

Here are the three imaging tests I often recommend to my own patients, to help get a better picture of their overall health.