What else can you do? “There are a couple of ways,” says Lipman, highlighting HIIT workouts, consuming the right nutrients, and intermittent fasting. “These create this hormetic response, so a little bit of stress, which will stimulate mitochondria.”

“Fasting is probably one of the best things, so intermittent fasting or just fasting in general,” says Lipman. In fact, studies have shown that restricting calories (20 to 30% less than what you normally consume) and fasting have been shown to increase NAD+ levels. However, cutting your calories or fasting for prolonged periods of time isn't realistic or advisable for most people, which is why most advise adding other mitochondria-enhancing lifestyle changes.

This includes, notes Lipman, your diet in general. “Eat more good healthy fats—healthy fats are really good for it. Lots of phytonutrients, like vegetables, are good. There's some specific nutrients [that can help],” he says. (One of those nutrients being NR, for the aforementioned reasons above.) From there, consume “less carbohydrates, grains included. Also get rid of the sugar and the processed foods.”

The final area of metabolic health is through workouts. “You want to do some high-intensity interval training,” says Lipman. “You want to stress the body—a little bit of stress is good for the body. It'll stimulate an increase in mitochondria. High intensity exercise for short periods is good.”

Rountree agrees, noting, "the best forms of exercise for raising NAD are high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and weight lifting."