This Biological Process Is Like A Symphony, Says A PhD Nutritionist & Musician

Methylation is a vital biochemical process that affects every cell in the body. It supports cardiovascular and cognitive function, energy and DNA production, detoxification pathways, and more. However, due to its vast impact on whole-body health, methylation can be quite difficult to comprehend or explain (even for a team of health editors!).

The thing is, 50% of the U.S. population has a gene variant that makes their MTHFR enzyme work less efficiently, which means they’re more likely to experience suboptimal methylation at some point in their life. Many of these individuals want to understand the ins and outs of methylation so they can know exactly how to promote healthy methylation cycles and overall well-being.

To help explain how methylation and the MTHFR gene work, mbg’s VP of scientific affairs, music lover, and musician (pianist) Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, came up with a fun analogy that will help us understand the methylation cycle more comprehensively. So, if you’ll please take your seat and silence your cell phones, the show is about to begin.