When it comes to the central nervous system, there are a few habits we know to bolster our brain’s health and function.

Perhaps you eat omega-3-rich salmon on days you need your mind to be sharp for a presentation or test, or maybe you make sure you’re getting enough sleep on weeknights so you’re not moody with customers at your workplace.

Whether you understand the mechanisms of these common brain health tips or not, you’ve certainly experienced the effects when you don’t take care of your brain as well as you could. One vital process for top notch cognitive function we’re willing to bet you haven’t given much thought? Methylation.