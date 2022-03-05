5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Colloquially, omega-3s are best known as amazing healthy fats with incredible benefits (for the cardiovascular system, in particular).* But we believe that omega-3s are far more comprehensive than they get credit for—especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) agrees, which is why they celebrated Global Omega-3 Day™ yesterday on March 3rd (03-03) and since "O3" is short for "omega-3" (get it: O3-O3 for EPA plus DHA), to spread awareness about the vast health benefits these marine omega-3s offer.*

“More than 95% of Americans and 80% of people worldwide have low levels of EPA and DHA omega-3s,” explains GOED’s director of consumer and healthcare practitioner communications, Elana Natker, M.S., R.D. “As a global organization representing companies all along the omega-3 supply chain—from fisheries to finished products, we decided to create a single day to get the word out on the need to increase people’s awareness and intake of EPA and DHA omega-3s.”

In honor of spreading awareness on the heels of Global Omega-3 Day™, we’re breaking down five common myths so you, too, can amp up your omega-3 intake and celebrate these fatty acids—today and every day!