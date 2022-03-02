This Supplement Is The Key To Meeting Your Daily Omega-3 Needs (& Then Some)

Our fish oil is sustainably sourced from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific Ocean.

In contrast, many omega-3 products are sourced from different types of fish (of varied quality) and fisheries all over the world, which yields a higher carbon footprint and sacrifices overall quality of the product, as it’s much harder to control oxidation and purity when multiple fish oils are combined in one mix.

With a single fish species that is both streamlined and clean, these factors are easily managed. The end result? An exceedingly high-quality omega-3 supplement. The pure anchovy oil in mbg’s omega-3 potency+ goes above and beyond in the industry to prioritize purity and transparency.

We’ve even earned the seal of approval from ORIVO—an independent third-party testing certification technology that verifies the transparency and authenticity of the fish origin (i.e., the fish species and its area of origin in the ocean). It is extremely rare to find this designation on fish oil products (especially those sold in the United States).