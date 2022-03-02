This Supplement Is The Key To Meeting Your Daily Omega-3 Needs (& Then Some)

This Supplement That Goes Above & Beyond Your Daily Omega-3 Needs
Americans aren’t eating nearly enough fish. We’re talking an average intake of 0.6 ounces a day, or four ounces per week—which is about three to four ounces less than both the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 and American Heart Association’s weekly recommendations.
Why is this a problem? Well, if you’re missing out on fish, you’re likely missing out on the health benefits of marine omega-3s EPA and DHA.* At mindbodygreen, we know a high-quality fish oil supplement can help close that nutrient gap.
Enter: omega-3 potency+—your omega-3 insurance policy that helps you get the daily fatty acids you need (even if you’re falling short of your weekly fish quota).
How many fish are in our fish oil supplement?
One serving of omega potency+ is the healthy fat equivalent of one serving of oily fish. Yes, you read that correctly—each time you take mbg’s omega-3 supplement, you are getting the EPA + DHA equivalent of an entire serving of fish.†
That’s the omega-3s of seven servings of oily fish per week—without breaking the bank (high-quality fish isn't cheap, as you know) and minus the heavy metal contamination concerns that comes with eating loads of whole fish, we’d like to add! It’s no wonder health experts can’t stop talking about the quality and value of omega-3 potency+.
Where do those fish come from?
Our fish oil is sustainably sourced from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific Ocean.
In contrast, many omega-3 products are sourced from different types of fish (of varied quality) and fisheries all over the world, which yields a higher carbon footprint and sacrifices overall quality of the product, as it’s much harder to control oxidation and purity when multiple fish oils are combined in one mix.
With a single fish species that is both streamlined and clean, these factors are easily managed. The end result? An exceedingly high-quality omega-3 supplement. The pure anchovy oil in mbg’s omega-3 potency+ goes above and beyond in the industry to prioritize purity and transparency.
We’ve even earned the seal of approval from ORIVO—an independent third-party testing certification technology that verifies the transparency and authenticity of the fish origin (i.e., the fish species and its area of origin in the ocean). It is extremely rare to find this designation on fish oil products (especially those sold in the United States).
The bottom line.
When it comes to getting enough omega-3s from fish and fish oil supplements, quality and quantity matter. With just two softgels of omega-3 potency+, you’re getting the omega-3 equivalent of one serving of oily fish (that’s 1,500 milligrams of EPA + DHA, for the record).†
For sustainable, transparent, pure fish oil of the highest quality, choosing omega-3 potency+ is a no-brainer.
