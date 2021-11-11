Yes, It's Possible To Get Omega-3s As A Vegan Or Vegetarian: Here's How

Your body can technically make EPA and DHA from ALA (but this conversion process is very inefficient and limited), but ALA must come from the food you eat.

“ALA is unique in that it is an essential fatty acid, meaning the body cannot produce it on its own,” explains Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian nutritionist of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and mbg Functional Nutrition instructor. Because of this, the Institute of Medicine recommends that adult women get 1.1 grams of ALA per day and adult men get 1.6 grams of ALA per day.

Since the body has the ability (albeit inefficient) to synthesize EPA and DHA from ALA in the liver, there’s no official recommended intake level set for these two fatty acids. However, since the conversion rate is so low and varies widely (from 0.3 to 20%), it’s a wise idea to get what you can from your food. Many researchers and clinicians wish there were daily requirements set because EPA and DHA are that important.

As a general rule, plant-based foods are rich in ALA, while animal foods (aka marine origin), like seafood (especially fatty fish) and the algae these fish consume, are the best sources of EPA and DHA.