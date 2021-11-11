Yes, It's Possible To Get Omega-3s As A Vegan Or Vegetarian: Here's How

20 Best Sources Of Omega-3s For Vegans, Vegetarians, & More
After a decade of some serious shunning, fats have officially made a comeback. But some fats still reign supreme over others. (We’re looking at you omega-3s.)
Omega-3 fatty acids are among the most studied, and most recommended, fats across all types of dietary preferences. It doesn’t matter if you’re vegan, vegetarian, keto, or following a Mediterranean-based plan, you need omega-3 fatty acids to feel your best. We talked to the experts to get a better understanding of why they're so important and how you can get them.
What are omega-3s and why do we need them?
Omega-3s are classified as polyunsaturated fatty acids. The term encompasses three different fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).
Each type of omega-3 fatty acid has its own benefit, but as a whole, they work together to:*
Your body can technically make EPA and DHA from ALA (but this conversion process is very inefficient and limited), but ALA must come from the food you eat.
“ALA is unique in that it is an essential fatty acid, meaning the body cannot produce it on its own,” explains Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian nutritionist of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and mbg Functional Nutrition instructor. Because of this, the Institute of Medicine recommends that adult women get 1.1 grams of ALA per day and adult men get 1.6 grams of ALA per day.
Since the body has the ability (albeit inefficient) to synthesize EPA and DHA from ALA in the liver, there’s no official recommended intake level set for these two fatty acids. However, since the conversion rate is so low and varies widely (from 0.3 to 20%), it’s a wise idea to get what you can from your food. Many researchers and clinicians wish there were daily requirements set because EPA and DHA are that important.
As a general rule, plant-based foods are rich in ALA, while animal foods (aka marine origin), like seafood (especially fatty fish) and the algae these fish consume, are the best sources of EPA and DHA.
Vegan-friendly omega-3 foods
According to functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., one of the best vegan-friendly omega-3 foods may be something you’ve never heard of: purslane. Purslane is a leafy green vegetable that contains more ALA (around five to seven times) than other leafy greens, like spinach.
It also contains very small amounts of EPA, a rarity for plant-based omega-3 sources, but still trace amounts (only 10 milligrams EPA for a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, or purslane), so it's bragging rights are definitely on the ALA front.
If you can’t find purslane, you can get ALA from other vegan-friendly sources of omega-3s like:
- Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil
- Walnuts
- Edamame
- Beans
- Chia seeds
- Hemp seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
- Tofu
- Spinach
Vegetarian omega-3 foods
There are also a handful of vegetarian omega-3 sources. These have all three omega-3s in varying concentrations.
Eggs naturally have a very low omega-3 content (a large poached egg has 0.03 grams of DHA), but if you opt for omega-3 fortified eggs, that number jumps up to 250 milligrams and higher per serving. Typically the chicken feed is fortified with ALA, but sometimes EPA and DHA too (the latter are more expensive). In fact, omega-3-enriched eggs has been shown to positively impact heart health.
Seaweed and algae are other vegetarian-friendly sources of omega-3 fatty acids that may help increase your blood DHA levels better than other plant-based sources. You can also find naturally omega-3-enriched cheeses, like goat cheese.
Other omega-3 foods
If you’re not vegan or vegetarian, Hyman recommends sticking to what he calls SMASH (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and sardines) fish to meet your omega-3 needs. Two servings of these fish per week will help you get what you need, while minimizing exposure to heavy metals (like mercury) and toxins that are often present in larger fish.
In reality, the large majority (90%) of Americans fail to consume the EPA and DHA equivalent of two servings of oily fish weekly, so high-quality fish oil supplements can play a key role addressing this nutrient gap.*
Grass-fed beef is a non-vegetarian option to consume ALA, EPA, and DHA (although their levels vary a lot). In addition to omega-3s, grass-fed beef is also loaded with essential amino acids, iron, zinc, selenium, and vitamins A, B6, B12, D, and E.
So, can you get enough omega-3s just from the foods you eat?
The short answer is: It depends what you’re eating. “Most of the health benefits of omega-3 have been linked to animal-based sources (docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, and eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA),” Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D., also known as the Gut Health Doctor, previously told mbg. “The plant-based type of omega-3 (alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA) can be converted by our bodies into DHA and EPA. But the conversion is not efficient.”
If you’re vegan or vegetarian, Rossi recommends consuming a variety of plant-based omega-3 sources and considering fortified foods or supplements. And even if you’re not, Carl Lavie, M.D., author of a review published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings that looked at 40 clinical trials on omega-3s, says that you’re likely still falling short.
"The study supports the notion that EPA and DHA intake contributes to cardioprotection, and that whatever patients are getting through the diet, they likely need more,"* Lavie previously told mbg. In other words, while it’s always a good idea to eat fish twice per week, you may still need an omega-3 supplement to fill in the gaps.
The takeaway
Omega-3 fatty acids come from all types of foods. Plant foods provide mostly ALA, while fish and grass-fed beef are richer in EPA and DHA. Eating a variety of different foods can help you meet your omega-3 needs, but you may still need a supplement, especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian.
