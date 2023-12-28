Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How To Improve Memory & Learning As You Age, According To Research

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 28, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
An older woman in her 40s or 50s out in nature
Image by ROB AND JULIA CAMPBELL / Stocksy
December 28, 2023

Keeping your brain healthy and sharp as you get older is one of the most important factors for aging with ease. There are plenty of ways to mind your brain, but according to new research published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, physical activity is a big one you don't want to miss. Here's what they found.

Studying brain health & exercise

For this study, researchers wanted to build on existing scientific findings that support physical exercise as a way to prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Namely, they wanted to look more closely at the mechanisms underscoring that link.

To do so, they looked at brain scans of over 10,000 people, identifying differences in brain matter associated with different rates of physical activity.

And across all those brain scans, it was abundantly clear that physical activity is beneficial for the brain. Participants who regularly exercised not only had larger brain volumes of gray matter compared to those who didn't (which is critical for memory, movement, and emotions), but they also had more white matter (which helps with problem-solving, focusing, learning, and even balance).

As the study's lead author Cyrus Raji, M.D., explains in a news release, "Exercise not only lowers the risk of dementia but also helps in maintaining brain size, which is crucial as we age."

What to do about it

Physical activity is a pillar of health, well-being, and longevity overall, offering us a wide array of benefits to the body, mind, and spirit. Based on these findings, it's neuroprotective to boot!

And it's worth noting that even moderate physical activity was beneficial in this research. Study co-author David Merrill, M.D., notes that taking 4,000 steps a day or less can still have a positive effect on brain health—it's just about getting moving. "[4,000] is much less than the often-suggested 10,000 steps, making it a more achievable goal for many people," he adds.

If you want a hard-and-fast number from the CDC, the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity per week.

That could be as manageable as three half-hour walks, one hourlong yoga class, and two days with some simple weight circuits throughout the week.

And as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, George Perry, Ph.D., adds, "When added to other studies on the role of diet, stress reduction, and social connection, [exercise offers] the proven benefits of drug-free modifiable factors in substantially reducing Alzheimer's disease."

The takeaway

Whatever your health resolutions are for the new year, be sure to get moving! It boosts endorphins, keeps your muscles strong, and according to this study, can help support your brain as you age too.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Integrative Health

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin

Josey Murray

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Integrative Health

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Anti-Anxiety Grocery List
Mental Health

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Anti-Anxiety Grocery List

Jason Wachob

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips
Integrative Health

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips

Hannah Frye

The 11 Best Longevity Tips We’ve Heard All Year, From MDs, PhDs, & RDs
Integrative Health

The 11 Best Longevity Tips We’ve Heard All Year, From MDs, PhDs, & RDs

Emma Loewe

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Integrative Health

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin

Josey Murray

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Integrative Health

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Anti-Anxiety Grocery List
Mental Health

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Anti-Anxiety Grocery List

Jason Wachob

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips
Integrative Health

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips

Hannah Frye

The 11 Best Longevity Tips We’ve Heard All Year, From MDs, PhDs, & RDs
Integrative Health

The 11 Best Longevity Tips We’ve Heard All Year, From MDs, PhDs, & RDs

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.