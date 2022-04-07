If you’re not looking to chomp down on a raw head of broccoli, we hear you. That’s why we’re taking our experts’ lead with their simple yet drool-worthy brassica vegetable cooking ideas: “They're delicious no matter how you prepare them, whether you grill, bake, or sauté them,” says Ruth. “I prefer roasting my brassica vegetables with extra-virgin olive oil, coarse sea salt, pepper, and garlic.” She notes that you can even eat many of them raw, like kale and arugula in salad, which can help preserve some of their nutrients that can be lost to high heat.

Instead of tearing off huge chunks or leaves of these dense vegetables, Nielsen advises shredding them in a salad or slaw, sautéing them with garlic and olive oil, or simmering them in a rich coconut curry. “When in doubt, roast it!” Nielsen says. “Roasting brings out the subtle sweetness of many brassica vegetables, from broccoli to cabbage.”

Steal her idea: First, cut your brassica vegetables of choice into wedges or florets, and toss them with avocado oil, salt, and pepper and any spices you have on hand. Not sure where to start? Nielsen says “coriander is lovely with broccoli and cabbage, or try a bit of cumin or thyme with cauliflower.” Then, roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until caramelized, and prepare to be hooked on the easiest side dish or appetizer your taste buds have yet to encounter.

