Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that work to remove waste and extra fluid from your body. Healthy kidneys2 2 filter out about half a cup of blood a minute and remove waste and extra water. They also make urine, which is what transports that waste and fluid from the body.

"[The kidneys] have delicate networks of cells and blood vessels that control fluid and electrolyte balance and absorption into the body," McNeely says. "They filter through proteins in the body with delicate sieve-like structures that can discriminate a variety of substances, keep what the body needs, and let go of what it does not—including medications, environmental toxins, and other byproducts of metabolism or molecules the body doesn't need or want," she adds.

Individuals that have overweight or obesity are more likely to deal with health issues3 3 that can interfere with the kidneys' ability to work properly.

As Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, explains: "Achieving and maintaining healthy body composition—through a nutrient-dense and plant-centric diet, movement, hormonal balance, quality sleep, robust gut health, and more—is an important way to help support all critically important detox organs, especially your kidneys."