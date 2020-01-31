10 Easy Ways To Detox Your Body Today

Stress limits the body’s ability to detoxify efficiently. There are countless ways to manage stress and accelerate the removal of toxins while simultaneously decreasing the burden on the body. The key is to find the strategy that works best for you and that you can be consistent with. Meditation, exercise, massage, deep breathing and regular sauna use have all been shown to help combat the effects of stress. Exercise, like sauna use, improves our circulation, helps our lymphatic tissue drain, and enables our body to eliminate toxins through sweat. Combining cardio and weight training9 appears to raise glutathione more than one type of exercise alone.