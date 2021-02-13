mindbodygreen

Make Mornings More Fun With These 5-Ingredient, Kid-Friendly Breakfast Cookies

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
Knockout Nighttime Cookies

Image by Lauren Miller / Stocksy

February 13, 2021 — 12:15 PM

When bananas go slightly past their prime, we always look for ways to repurpose the browned (and often therefore extra sweet) fruit. But after a year of lockdown banana bread, we're looking for new inspiration.

This recipe from Jo Schaalman and Julie Pelaez has the added bonus of being kid-friendly: "Jules and her boys have been making these healthy 'cookies' for years," they write, "What kid doesn’t love a cookie for breakfast?" Because the recipe is so simple, it's also perfect for getting kids involved in the cooking process—they'll love making this scrumptious dish.

Even though they may be called cookies, these five-ingredient stunners are made with nutrient-packed ingredients. Other than the bananas, they call on gluten-free oats which offer a dose of fiber and nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and iron. And they feature raisins, which honestly rarely get the credit they deserve: they're full of iron and vitamin C, and even some protein.

Five-Ingredient Breakfast Cookies

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe bananas, peeled and broken into chunks
  • 2 cups gluten-free oats
  • ½ cup raisins
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp Himalayan pink salt
  • ½ cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.
  2. In a medium bowl, mash the bananas with a fork until there are no chunks left. Stir in the oats, raisins, cinnamon, salt, and chocolate chips, if using.
  3. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, scoop the batter onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Excerpted from The Conscious Cleanse Cookbook reprinted by permission of Alpha, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2020 The Conscious Co.

