When bananas go slightly past their prime, we always look for ways to repurpose the browned (and often therefore extra sweet) fruit. But after a year of lockdown banana bread, we're looking for new inspiration.

This recipe from Jo Schaalman and Julie Pelaez has the added bonus of being kid-friendly: "Jules and her boys have been making these healthy 'cookies' for years," they write, "What kid doesn’t love a cookie for breakfast?" Because the recipe is so simple, it's also perfect for getting kids involved in the cooking process—they'll love making this scrumptious dish.

Even though they may be called cookies, these five-ingredient stunners are made with nutrient-packed ingredients. Other than the bananas, they call on gluten-free oats which offer a dose of fiber and nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and iron. And they feature raisins, which honestly rarely get the credit they deserve: they're full of iron and vitamin C, and even some protein.