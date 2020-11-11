Along with being affordable and versatile, raisins require no peeling, washing, or chopping. Simply purchase them and they're ready to be added to any dish. "Holiday cooking can be overwhelming, whether you're cooking for two or for 10," Lopez said. "Raisins take care of that." Plus, they're surprisingly loaded with health benefits.

Depending on the brand (Lopez and Jones prefer California Raisins, which are dried in the sun with no added sugar), they're also a naturally sweet snack. To feel fuller longer, they recommend pairing them with protein and fat, like peanut butter. (Remember ants on a log?)

Just 2 tablespoons of raisins equate to one serving of fruit. They're also a good source of iron, vitamin C, and protein and contain 7% of the daily value (DV) of fiber and 6% DV of potassium, Lopez shared.