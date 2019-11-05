This Salad Will Get Your Kids To Eat Brussels Sprouts
If there's one vegetable that kids notoriously refuse to eat, it's the dark green, leafy kind. Brussels sprouts fall right into this cruciferous vegetable category, famously known for their gut-healing and vitamin-packed properties. Luckily, actor Misha Collins and his wife, Vicki, have created a perfect recipe for inspiring your kids to get over their fear of "icky" Brussels sprouts and view them as the nutritional powerhouses they are.
When you serve them as raw elfin leaves and cover them in nutty Parmesan cheese and a sweet, tangy dressing, these Brussels sprouts are sure to be a huge hit at the dinner table. Who knows, your kids might even start begging for Brussels sprouts the next time you're grocery shopping.
Elf Leaf Salad
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 2 cups de-stemmed kale leaves
- 9 to 10 ounces Brussels sprouts
- Generous pinch of sea salt
- 2-ounce block Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1 cup raisins
For the dressing:
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- Generous pinch of sea salt
Method:
- Pull the leaves off of the Brussels sprouts, leaving the inner core behind (Tip: Let this be a kid's job!). You should have about 3 cups of leaves.
- Throw the leaves into the big bowl with the kale. Add the salt, then give the greens a relaxing massage.
- Grate your block of Parm on the large holes of a box grater. Set aside.
- Toast the almonds in a small dry saucepan over medium heat. Stir for 3 to 5 minutes, until lightly golden. Taste. Set aside.
- To make the dressing, combine the vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, and salt in a small bowl and whisk. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.
- Add the toasted almonds and raisins to the bowl of shredded kale and sprout leaves.
- Pour a little dressing over the greens, toss, add the Parm, and toss again. Taste. Add more dressing if you like. Serve.
Recipe excerpted from The Adventurous Eaters Club by Misha and Vicki Collins, reprinted with permission from HarperOne and imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2019.
