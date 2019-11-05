If there's one vegetable that kids notoriously refuse to eat, it's the dark green, leafy kind. Brussels sprouts fall right into this cruciferous vegetable category, famously known for their gut-healing and vitamin-packed properties. Luckily, actor Misha Collins and his wife, Vicki, have created a perfect recipe for inspiring your kids to get over their fear of "icky" Brussels sprouts and view them as the nutritional powerhouses they are.

When you serve them as raw elfin leaves and cover them in nutty Parmesan cheese and a sweet, tangy dressing, these Brussels sprouts are sure to be a huge hit at the dinner table. Who knows, your kids might even start begging for Brussels sprouts the next time you're grocery shopping.