mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Salad Will Get Your Kids To Eat Brussels Sprouts

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 5, 2019

If there's one vegetable that kids notoriously refuse to eat, it's the dark green, leafy kind. Brussels sprouts fall right into this cruciferous vegetable category, famously known for their gut-healing and vitamin-packed properties. Luckily, actor Misha Collins and his wife, Vicki, have created a perfect recipe for inspiring your kids to get over their fear of "icky" Brussels sprouts and view them as the nutritional powerhouses they are.

When you serve them as raw elfin leaves and cover them in nutty Parmesan cheese and a sweet, tangy dressing, these Brussels sprouts are sure to be a huge hit at the dinner table. Who knows, your kids might even start begging for Brussels sprouts the next time you're grocery shopping.

Elf Leaf Salad

Serves 4 to 6

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups de-stemmed kale leaves
  • 9 to 10 ounces Brussels sprouts
  • Generous pinch of sea salt
  • 2-ounce block Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup raisins

For the dressing:

  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • Generous pinch of sea salt
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Pull the leaves off of the Brussels sprouts, leaving the inner core behind (Tip: Let this be a kid's job!). You should have about 3 cups of leaves.
  2. Throw the leaves into the big bowl with the kale. Add the salt, then give the greens a relaxing massage.
  3. Grate your block of Parm on the large holes of a box grater. Set aside.
  4. Toast the almonds in a small dry saucepan over medium heat. Stir for 3 to 5 minutes, until lightly golden. Taste. Set aside.
  5. To make the dressing, combine the vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, and salt in a small bowl and whisk. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.
  6. Add the toasted almonds and raisins to the bowl of shredded kale and sprout leaves.
  7. Pour a little dressing over the greens, toss, add the Parm, and toss again. Taste. Add more dressing if you like. Serve.

Recipe excerpted from The Adventurous Eaters Club by Misha and Vicki Collins, reprinted with permission from HarperOne and imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2019. 

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-elf-leaf-salad-will-get-your-kids-to-eat-brussels-sprouts

Your article and new folder have been saved!