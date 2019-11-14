 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
10 Foods That Can Decrease Risk Of Alzheimer's & Dementia
|
Medically Reviewed 10 Foods That Can Decrease Risk Of Alzheimer's & Dementia

10 Foods That Can Decrease Risk Of Alzheimer's & Dementia

Hayley Hobson
Written by Hayley Hobson
Hayley Hobson is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur, based in Boulder, Colorado. She is the author of Hayley Hobson's Hip Guide To Creating A Sexy And Abundant Life, the host of The Whole You podcast, and is also a doTERRA Certified Oil Double Presidential Diamond.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
10 Foods That Can Decrease Risk Of Alzheimer's & Dementia

Last updated on November 14, 2019

When I was 14 years old, my grandfather died of Alzheimer’s disease. I remember the years leading up to his death and how quickly his mind wore away.

I’d accompany my father to the hospital and be shocked to watch my grandfather drinking imaginary tea from an imaginary tea cup, talking to himself, and not recognizing his son at all. I don’t have many memories from my childhood but these are definitely some of the worst.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are some of the scariest and most emotionally-triggering degenerative diseases. If you have a family history of one of these diseases or are worried about what they may do to you as you age, one of the first things you can do is modify your diet.

Here are 10 foods you should add into your diet that can help improve your mind:

1. Leafy greens

Some ideas: kale, spinach, collard and mustard greens. These foods are high in folate and B9, which improve cognition and reduce depression.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, brussels sprouts and kale contain folate and have carotenoids that lower homo-cysteine (an amino acid linked with cognitive impairment).

3. Beans and legumes

These foods contain more folate, iron, magnesium and potassium that can help with general body function and neuron firing. They also contain choline, a B vitamin that boosts acetylcholine (a neuro transmitter critical for brain function).

4. Whole grains

Good bets include quinoa, kamut and gluten-free oats (not bread and cereal).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Berries and cherries

These fruits contain anthocyanin that protects the brain from further damage caused by free radicals. They also have anti-inflammatory properties and contain antioxidants and lots of vitamin C and E.

6. Pumpkin, squash, asparagus, tomatoes, carrots and beets

These vegetables, if not overcooked, contain vitamin A, folate and iron that help with cognition.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Omega 3s

People whose diets contain daily omega 3s have been shown to have 26% less risk of having brain lesions that cause dementia compared with those who do not. These fatty acids help the brain to stay in top shape. You can get your omega fatty acids from fish, flax seeds, olive oil (not safflower) or by taking a good quality omega 3 supplement.

8. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts and pecans

All of these nuts contain omega-3s and omega-6s, vitamin E, folate, vitamin B6 and magnesium.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.

These seeds contain zinc, choline and vitamin E.

10. Cinnamon, sage, tumeric and cumin.

Theses spices can all help to break up brain plaque and reduce inflammation of the brain which can cause memory issues. In addition to eating the foods listed above, you’ll want to decrease the risk of illnesses that can make your brain age such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Besides decreasing inflammation, these spices also help control blood glucose, which is important for Alzheimer’s.

Other things to avoid are the toxins in your food, water, soil and environment, unnecessary stress, caffeine, drugs, alcohol and sugar.

Encourage healthy decisions, conscientiousness, positive peer groups, a clean environment, exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, 8 hours of sleep, stress management and gratitude.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Hayley Hobson
Hayley Hobson
Hayley Hobson is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur, based in Boulder, Colorado. She's passionate about empowering others to live the life of their dreams, and coaches her clients to...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foods-that-may-decrease-risk-of-alzheimers-dementia

Your article and new folder have been saved!