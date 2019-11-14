When I was 14 years old, my grandfather died of Alzheimer’s disease. I remember the years leading up to his death and how quickly his mind wore away.

I’d accompany my father to the hospital and be shocked to watch my grandfather drinking imaginary tea from an imaginary tea cup, talking to himself, and not recognizing his son at all. I don’t have many memories from my childhood but these are definitely some of the worst.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are some of the scariest and most emotionally-triggering degenerative diseases. If you have a family history of one of these diseases or are worried about what they may do to you as you age, one of the first things you can do is modify your diet.

Here are 10 foods you should add into your diet that can help improve your mind: