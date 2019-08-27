mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

Craving Carbs? Here's What It Means + The Healthiest Ones To Eat

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in the Greater Boston Area, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

August 27, 2019

Whether you're a sweet or salty person, there's one type of food that most people fall back on when cravings strike: carbs. Brownies. Chips. Cookies. A big loaf of bread ripped into crusty chunks and dredged in olive oil. 

But what do carb cravings mean? And is there a healthy way to handle them? 

"There could be underlying factors if you're craving carbohydrates," explains McKel Kooienga, R.D. and founder of Nutrition Stripped. "It could be you're not eating enough food in general, or not balancing meals with enough protein, healthy fats, and fiber to stabilize blood sugar. If you have an underlying health condition, that may impact blood sugars or mineral status that might impact cravings on that level." 

Step one, then, to alleviate carb cravings, is making sure you're eating a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and protein—and that you're eating enough of all of that food. It's also a good idea to have a yearly physical with a health care provider to make sure there aren't any underlying health issues affecting your nutritional needs.

All clear and still craving carbs?

"Lots of people are looking for simple carbs when they're feeling low on energy or snacky," says Carlene Thomas, R.D. and founder of Oh Carlene. "So instead of settling for something you don't actually want, like a mediocre roll or subpar cookie, grab something snacky or intensely flavored. I love smoky-flavored almonds, which are crunchy and bold but balanced. Or if it's during dinner, I'll go for cauliflower pieces that are crisp roasted with Parmesan cheese for a burst of umami with red-pepper flake for spice." 

Jessica Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member, and founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition, recommends trying to match the specific flavor or texture that you're craving but with a healthier alternative. "Generally speaking, a healthier carb option is one that will provide more fiber, important vitamins and minerals, and in some cases, protein," she says, while Kooienga recommends sticking with whole food carbohydrates like legumes, potatoes, grains, quinoa, fruits, and starchy vegetables.

If you're craving sweets, Cording recommends berries. "They offer up a lot of fiber (raspberries, for example, contain about 8 grams of fiber per cup!) as well as vitamin C and powerful antioxidant compounds like anthocyanins (the pigments that give red, purple, and blue plants that beautiful color)," she says.

For something heartier that can skew sweet (with some ghee and cinnamon) or savory (in more of a garlic fry form), Cording likes sweet potatoes. "One medium sweet potato (which provides about 20 grams of carbs per serving) provides 4 grams of fiber as well as vitamin A and vitamin C, antioxidant beta-carotene (which is also what gives it that gorgeous orange hue), and 13% of your daily potassium needs," she says. 

Want pasta (who doesn't?)? "Beans and lentils are a great carb option because they provide a lot of fiber and protein and will digest more slowly," says Cording. "If you're in the mood for pasta, I love the bean- and lentil-based options on the market." She also recommends roasted chickpeas to clients when they're craving a crunchy snack. "A half-cup serving of chickpeas will provide about 6 grams each of protein and 4 grams of fiber," she says. 

Finally, if nothing is hitting the spot, it's important to be aware that your craving could be more mental than physiological. "Most of the time, what we see in our practice is people are 'craving XYZ,' and it's not fully related to the actual food or macronutrient their physical body needs but rather coming from an emotional place," Kooienga says. If you think that your craving might be stemming from an emotional place, Kooienga recommends working with a licensed and credentialed health care provider. "A registered dietitian or psychologist can help support you in exploring root issues and ways to work through them," she says. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/craving-carbs-heres-what-it-means-healthiest-ones-to-eat

Your article and new folder have been saved!