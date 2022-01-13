 Skip to content

I'm A Naturopathic Physician & This Is My Go-To Mineral Rich Broth

A Naturopathic Physician & Gut Health Expert's Go-To Mineral Rich Broth

January 13, 2022 — 21:04 PM

For vegetarians, bone broth hasn't generally been on the menu—but this nutrient-rich broth from Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.'s book Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet does a pretty good job filling in that gap. Full of veggies, it's particularly rich in potassium, thanks in part to the inclusion of sweet potato, spinach, and Swiss chard.

While many people may just sip on bone broth on its own, it can also be a base for recipes like soups, or a way to add more nutrients to your grains as they cook.

Some lesser-thought-of ways to use a nutrient-packed broth like this one? Add it to homemade sauces and condiments, or try mixing it into scrambled eggs for extra flavor.

Vegetarian Potassium-Rich Broth

Makes 12 cups

Ingredients

  • 2 medium or 1 large sweet potato or yam, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard, cut into 2-inch pieces, including the stems (about 6 leaves)
  • 2 to 3 big handfuls spinach, about ½ to ¾ of one 5-ounce box/bag
  • 3 medium zucchini, cubed into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 to 3 plum tomatoes, quartered (optional)
  • Medium onion or 1 leek; cut the onion into wedges; slice the white part of the leek into 2-inch pieces
  • ½ bunch parsley
  • Garlic cloves, smashed 2 to 3 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper or 8 whole peppercorns
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 or more tablespoons of coconut aminos (optional)
Method

  1. Wash all the vegetables well and put all ingredients except for the coconut aminos into a large pot.
  2. Cover with 1 gallon of filtered or bottled water.
  3. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 2 hours.
  4. When done, let cool, strain, and add the coconut aminos (if using), 1 tablespoon at a time, to taste.
  5. Store broth in glass jars or covered containers in the refrigerator in glass jars for up to 5 days. If you are not using immediately, freeze for up to 1 month.

Note: You can also make this broth in a slow cooker. Cook it on low for about 2 hours. To make a smaller amount of broth, halve the recipe. Because of the short cooking time, a pressure cooker is not recommended.

Recipe from DR. KELLYANN’S BONE BROTH DIET. Copyright © 2021 by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

