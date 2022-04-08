Let me begin by saying I'm a big, big fan of chai lattes. When I still lived in New York, one highlight of the seasonal shift to autumn was treating myself to a creamy, spiced chai latte at a local coffee shop. However, I felt like I was perpetually on the hunt for a luxuriously creamy, cozy option that allowed the spices to shine—rather than cover them up with excess sweetener.

Hoping to get all of the benefits of this spice blend, with none of the drawbacks (added sugar, other additives), I started experimenting with my own chai at home—but I could never quite hit that perfect balance of creamy and spice.

That's one of the many reasons I love Shah's new chai latte mix. It features all of those incredibly beneficial spices (cinnamon, cardamom, etc.) along with coconut oil powder, black tea powder, and just a hint of stevia for sweetness. When I first sipped the blend, I was shocked by how wonderfully it struck that perfect balance—and truly felt like a dreamy dessert in a cup.

And it couldn't be easier to make: All you do is drop one scoop of the powder into your favorite mug, and top it with 8 to 10 ounces of water. Blend it all up (I used a frother), and voilà! You have a healthy, nourishing beverage in minutes—perfect for a little pick-me-up any time of day.

Plus, since it's so simple to whip up, it actually frees up time in your day to slowly, peacefully enjoy the blend as part of a well-being ritual rather than a grab-and-go bevvy.

One more noteworthy perk: If you're someone who practices intermittent fasting, half a scoop of this mix will still keep you in a fasted state—and it makes a great addition to your morning coffee, too (dirty chai, anyone?)

Thankfully, I haven't been the only one searching for a tasty chai that checks all the right boxes. As Shah shares, "So many others, just like me, want a warm hug in a mug that's naturally sweetened, free of additives, and comforting." And this tasty mix truly hits the spot.