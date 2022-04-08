 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
We Found It: A Chai Tea Latte Mix That's All Benefits, No Drawbacks

We Found It: A Chai Tea Latte Mix That's All Benefits, No Drawbacks

Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director By Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
hot chai

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 8, 2022 — 18:33 PM

Tea has been integral to various rituals, across cultures, for thousands of years. In modern day, those practices may look a bit different—but the beneficial beverage has stood the test of time and still plays a role in so many day-to-day healthy routines.

Just last year, integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., shared three key well-being practices with mindbodygreen that helped her transition from surviving to thriving in her daily life. One of those rituals: Drinking two cups of chai a day. While it may seem simple enough, she shares that sipping on the nutritious blend (that she created herself) helped improve her digestion and energy levels. In fact, it was this small victory that inspired her to share her recipe, and ultimately product, with the world. The result: her Chai Latte Powder Mix (now available for pre-order). 

Shah's small but mighty change resonated with me, and I've been eager to try her delicious chai mix ever since. So when I had the opportunity to give it a taste, I was beyond thrilled. Let me break down exactly what makes this blend so special and what my experience was like trying the product. 

Benefits of chai.

It's important to acknowledge that people have been sipping chai for thousands of years, and it was traditionally used as a healing beverage in Ayurveda. Rightly so: The flavorful drink is swirling with beneficial spices—and this blend from Shah is no exception. 

"Ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg are superfoods for your gut that have been used in Eastern medicine for thousands of years and are now getting the modern medicine recognition," Shah shares with mindbodygreen. 

Ginger, for instance, is a powerful anti-inflammatory root, thanks to the bioactive compound gingerol, which has antioxidant properties. Shah also points out that it has been shown to support the gut microbiome, among other noteworthy benefits

Cinnamon is also a nutrient superstar: ​​Growing scientific evidence suggests it may help with blood sugar control, exert antimicrobial effects, curb inflammation, protect against cardiovascular disease, and even boost cognition.

In the same family as ginger and turmeric, the delicious spice cardamom also contains anti-inflammatory antioxidants and lowers oxidative stress. Plus, it has demonstrated cardiovascular support, by decreasing blood pressure in people with high levels.

Nutmeg is also packed with anti-inflammatory compounds called monoterpenes, and has been traditionally used to support healthy digestion

Last, but not least, ground cloves are yet another spice that provides powerful anti-inflammatory effects, thanks to the compound eugenol.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

My review of Shah's chai latte.

Let me begin by saying I'm a big, big fan of chai lattes. When I still lived in New York, one highlight of the seasonal shift to autumn was treating myself to a creamy, spiced chai latte at a local coffee shop. However, I felt like I was perpetually on the hunt for a luxuriously creamy, cozy option that allowed the spices to shine—rather than cover them up with excess sweetener.  

Hoping to get all of the benefits of this spice blend, with none of the drawbacks (added sugar, other additives), I started experimenting with my own chai at home—but I could never quite hit that perfect balance of creamy and spice. 

That's one of the many reasons I love Shah's new chai latte mix. It features all of those incredibly beneficial spices (cinnamon, cardamom, etc.) along with coconut oil powder, black tea powder, and just a hint of stevia for sweetness. When I first sipped the blend, I was shocked by how wonderfully it struck that perfect balance—and truly felt like a dreamy dessert in a cup.

And it couldn't be easier to make: All you do is drop one scoop of the powder into your favorite mug, and top it with 8 to 10 ounces of water. Blend it all up (I used a frother), and voilà! You have a healthy, nourishing beverage in minutes—perfect for a little pick-me-up any time of day.

Plus, since it's so simple to whip up, it actually frees up time in your day to slowly, peacefully enjoy the blend as part of a well-being ritual rather than a grab-and-go bevvy. 

One more noteworthy perk: If you're someone who practices intermittent fasting, half a scoop of this mix will still keep you in a fasted state—and it makes a great addition to your morning coffee, too (dirty chai, anyone?)

Thankfully, I haven't been the only one searching for a tasty chai that checks all the right boxes. As Shah shares, "So many others, just like me, want a warm hug in a mug that's naturally sweetened, free of additives, and comforting." And this tasty mix truly hits the spot. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report

Abby Moore
This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report
Recipes

This Mocha Collagen Smoothie Is Blood-Sugar-Friendly & Great For Your Skin*

Hannah Frye
This Mocha Collagen Smoothie Is Blood-Sugar-Friendly & Great For Your Skin*
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Personal Growth

Only 8% Of The Population Has This Rare, Creative Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 8% Of The Population Has This Rare, Creative Personality Type — Do You?
Routines

This Underrated Exercise Will Make Your Triceps Burn Like No Other

Sarah Regan
This Underrated Exercise Will Make Your Triceps Burn Like No Other
Friendships

What To Do When Your Friend Is Dating Someone Toxic, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
What To Do When Your Friend Is Dating Someone Toxic, According To Experts
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Nature

This Is My Nonnegotiable Daily Practice For Stress & Anxiety Relief

Shannon Kaiser
This Is My Nonnegotiable Daily Practice For Stress & Anxiety Relief
Love

5 Signs It's Time To Block That One Person (You Know Who)

Sarah Regan
5 Signs It's Time To Block That One Person (You Know Who)
Beauty

If Your Nails Always Break, You May Need More Of This Protein*

Hannah Frye
If Your Nails Always Break, You May Need More Of This Protein*
Beauty

Is This One Mistake Keeping You From Securing Brighter Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This One Mistake Keeping You From Securing Brighter Skin?
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Psychologist: Are You Making This Innocent Bedtime Mistake?

Emma Loewe
I'm A Sleep Psychologist: Are You Making This Innocent Bedtime Mistake?
Integrative Health

These Underrated Markers Are Essential For Heart Health, Says A Functional MD

Jason Wachob
These Underrated Markers Are Essential For Heart Health, Says A Functional MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/amy-shah-chai-latte-mix-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!