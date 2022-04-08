We Found It: A Chai Tea Latte Mix That's All Benefits, No Drawbacks
Tea has been integral to various rituals, across cultures, for thousands of years. In modern day, those practices may look a bit different—but the beneficial beverage has stood the test of time and still plays a role in so many day-to-day healthy routines.
Just last year, integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., shared three key well-being practices with mindbodygreen that helped her transition from surviving to thriving in her daily life. One of those rituals: Drinking two cups of chai a day. While it may seem simple enough, she shares that sipping on the nutritious blend (that she created herself) helped improve her digestion and energy levels. In fact, it was this small victory that inspired her to share her recipe, and ultimately product, with the world. The result: her Chai Latte Powder Mix (now available for pre-order).
Shah's small but mighty change resonated with me, and I've been eager to try her delicious chai mix ever since. So when I had the opportunity to give it a taste, I was beyond thrilled. Let me break down exactly what makes this blend so special and what my experience was like trying the product.
Benefits of chai.
It's important to acknowledge that people have been sipping chai for thousands of years, and it was traditionally used as a healing beverage in Ayurveda. Rightly so: The flavorful drink is swirling with beneficial spices—and this blend from Shah is no exception.
"Ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg are superfoods for your gut that have been used in Eastern medicine for thousands of years and are now getting the modern medicine recognition," Shah shares with mindbodygreen.
Ginger, for instance, is a powerful anti-inflammatory root, thanks to the bioactive compound gingerol, which has antioxidant properties. Shah also points out that it has been shown to support the gut microbiome, among other noteworthy benefits.
Cinnamon is also a nutrient superstar: Growing scientific evidence suggests it may help with blood sugar control, exert antimicrobial effects, curb inflammation, protect against cardiovascular disease, and even boost cognition.
In the same family as ginger and turmeric, the delicious spice cardamom also contains anti-inflammatory antioxidants and lowers oxidative stress. Plus, it has demonstrated cardiovascular support, by decreasing blood pressure in people with high levels.
Nutmeg is also packed with anti-inflammatory compounds called monoterpenes, and has been traditionally used to support healthy digestion.
Last, but not least, ground cloves are yet another spice that provides powerful anti-inflammatory effects, thanks to the compound eugenol.
My review of Shah's chai latte.
Let me begin by saying I'm a big, big fan of chai lattes. When I still lived in New York, one highlight of the seasonal shift to autumn was treating myself to a creamy, spiced chai latte at a local coffee shop. However, I felt like I was perpetually on the hunt for a luxuriously creamy, cozy option that allowed the spices to shine—rather than cover them up with excess sweetener.
Hoping to get all of the benefits of this spice blend, with none of the drawbacks (added sugar, other additives), I started experimenting with my own chai at home—but I could never quite hit that perfect balance of creamy and spice.
That's one of the many reasons I love Shah's new chai latte mix. It features all of those incredibly beneficial spices (cinnamon, cardamom, etc.) along with coconut oil powder, black tea powder, and just a hint of stevia for sweetness. When I first sipped the blend, I was shocked by how wonderfully it struck that perfect balance—and truly felt like a dreamy dessert in a cup.
And it couldn't be easier to make: All you do is drop one scoop of the powder into your favorite mug, and top it with 8 to 10 ounces of water. Blend it all up (I used a frother), and voilà! You have a healthy, nourishing beverage in minutes—perfect for a little pick-me-up any time of day.
Plus, since it's so simple to whip up, it actually frees up time in your day to slowly, peacefully enjoy the blend as part of a well-being ritual rather than a grab-and-go bevvy.
One more noteworthy perk: If you're someone who practices intermittent fasting, half a scoop of this mix will still keep you in a fasted state—and it makes a great addition to your morning coffee, too (dirty chai, anyone?)
Thankfully, I haven't been the only one searching for a tasty chai that checks all the right boxes. As Shah shares, "So many others, just like me, want a warm hug in a mug that's naturally sweetened, free of additives, and comforting." And this tasty mix truly hits the spot.