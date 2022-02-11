First up in our anti-inflammatory spice arsenal is turmeric. Turmeric gets all the love and attention—for good reason. This spice has been used for hundreds of years, and is considered an important healing tool in Ayurveda, which is an ancient Indian medical system.

Turmeric comes packed with plant-based bioactive compounds, the most studied of which is curcumin. Curcumin combats inflammation in multiple ways, making turmeric a powerful anti-inflammatory spices.

Something to note is that turmeric is not very bioavailable, meaning it's challenging for the body to absorb its benefits. Luckily, you can simply add a pinch of black pepper—this spice contains the compound piperine, which helps boost the bioavailability of turmeric. These two go hand-in-hand in my book when it comes to fighting inflammation.