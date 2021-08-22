Few topics in the well-being space are highlighted as much as inflammation—we know acute inflammation is healthy and necessary for healing, but chronic inflammation can have negative effects on the body and brain. And taking control of the latter can be a gnarly beast to tackle—so when functional medicine doctor Kenneth Bock, M.D., shared how he personally balances inflammation in his life on the mindbodygreen podcast, we were all ears.

As it turns out, there are a few low-lift lifestyle practices you can implement into your day-to-day to help manage your levels of inflammation—some of which may surprise you (looking at the last tip!). Below, Bock’s non-negotiables: