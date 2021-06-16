Research Finds Surprising Bonus Mental Health Benefit Of Omega-3s

Previous research has indicated that people with major depressive disorder have higher levels of inflammation than those without. So in this new study by researchers from King's College London, The University of Manchester, and China Medical University, they wanted to see if two known anti-inflammatory omega-3s—eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—could protect the brain from inflammation.

They treated human hippocampal cells with EPA or DHA and then exposed those cells to cytokines (which are involved with inflammation) to see how the cells would hold up after the treatment.

They also looked at 22 people with depression who were given 3 grams of EPA or 1.4 grams of DHA every day for 12 weeks to see if there would be an improvement in symptoms.