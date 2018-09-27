Let's start with the big one. Sugar is the king of inflammation, inflicting a massive blow to your gut and overall health.

This low-grade inflammation contributes to the development of numerous age-related chronic conditions including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease that may lead to a heart attack.

Sugar also contributes to obesity, characterized by a chronic low-grade inflammation in fatty tissues as well as systemically. With obese people, we see an increased immune response within fat tissue that researchers call metabolic inflammation.

Sugar, especially added sugar in processed food, can also result in insulin resistance. In this condition, your pancreas works on overdrive, secreting ever higher amounts of insulin because your cells have become resistant to "hearing" this hormone signal.

Insulin resistance can lead to metabolic syndrome, a major cause of heart and vascular disease, and diabetes—all major causes of health problems that can destroy your quality of life. Insulin resistance also perpetuates the vicious cycle of inflammation. Chronic inflammation, in turn, fuels insulin resistance. Once it gets kicked off by excess sugar and processed carbs in the diet, it's hard to shut off.

Many of my patients know the usual suspects for sugar. That piece of birthday cake isn't going to do their gut or their overall health any favors, and they know to keep it to the occasional indulgence (if at all).

More problematic are the so-called healthy sugars in foods like agave-sweetened cookies, almond and other nut milks, and even fruit.

'Large amounts of fructose, even from healthy foods like fruit, can create or exacerbate insulin resistance and inflammation. (This article can help you determine the right amount of fruit sugar for your condition.)

Insulin resistance doesn't exist in a vacuum; it also leads to other imbalances that fuel the inflammatory fires. Take leptin, a very important hormone that regulates your feeling of fullness. The more leptin in circulation, the less hungry you should be.

However, the brains of people who are obese do not respond to the leptin signal. Their levels are high, but these levels are not sensed by their brain to signal that they are full and they should stop eating. That leads to another problem—leptin resistance—leaving you hungry when you've already had all the food you need for fuel.

Too much sugar leads to insulin resistance, which leads to leptin resistance, resulting in weight gain—all of which increase inflammation.

All carbohydrates convert to sugar in your body. Some convert more quickly than others. If you eat a food containing gluten (such as pasta) and you have a sensitivity to that food, that will only add more fuel to your inflammatory levels.

Want to dial down inflammation? Start with sugar, in all its many forms.

So how much sugar can you get away with and stay low in inflammation? Aim for a max daily intake of refined sugar of 25 grams or less.