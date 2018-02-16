Technically speaking, from a biology perspective, lauric acid should actually be considered a long-chain triglyceride (LCT), not an MCT; unlike the biological MCTs, lauric acid gets processed by your liver. MCTs, on the other hand, skip this longer liver pathway step and get converted quickly into a source of energy by our body. Think of lauric acid like the really close cousin of the MCT family: always over the house on the weekends but not directly related.

Healthy MCT fats are largely missing from the modern Western diet. These little guys are a kind of saturated fat and are very easy for your body to break down and use for fuel compared to the more common LCT (long-chain triglyceride) fats. We all are born relying on fat in the form of breast milk for brain development and energy. Even if you weren't breastfed, what is added to formulas to mimic breast milk? MCT oil derived from coconut and palm oil.

There are both natural and synthetic MCT oils. The natural MCTs come from palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and dairy fats. You can also get MCT fats from the foods that you eat. Here’s a list of MCTs found naturally in foods. The percentages listed are the percentages of MCTs found in the total amount of fats in the food: