Autumn has officially arrived and PSLs are in full-swing. But for those who can’t (or choose not to) indulge in the classic sugar-laden beverage, it can feel like a part of the season is missing. It is my job, though, as a functional medicine practitioner to show people that wellness isn’t always about restriction. Instead, optimal well-being should be about integrating nourishing, healing, and delicious things into your life.

That's where my alternative PSL recipes come in. With just a few simple ingredient swaps, you can easily recreate this classic fall drink from the comfort of your own home. Not only can you enjoy a delicious PSL, but also fuel your body with nourishing superfoods in each sip.