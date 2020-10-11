A Healthier, Naturally-Sweetened PSL Recipe To Try This Fall
Autumn has officially arrived and PSLs are in full-swing. But for those who can’t (or choose not to) indulge in the classic sugar-laden beverage, it can feel like a part of the season is missing. It is my job, though, as a functional medicine practitioner to show people that wellness isn’t always about restriction. Instead, optimal well-being should be about integrating nourishing, healing, and delicious things into your life.
That's where my alternative PSL recipes come in. With just a few simple ingredient swaps, you can easily recreate this classic fall drink from the comfort of your own home. Not only can you enjoy a delicious PSL, but also fuel your body with nourishing superfoods in each sip.
Ketotarian Pumpkin Spice Latte (Vegan Keto)
As the author of Ketotarian, I wanted a clean, plant-based, keto spin on this beloved drink. Here, I eliminate all of the sugar in conventional PSLs, and replace it with stevia, allulose, monk fruit, or another low-carb, natural sweetener. This—in addition to the added healthy fat, brain- and energy-supporting content from MCT oil—can help keep you satiated and avoid that hangry crash that comes after consuming sugar.
Ingredients
- 1 cup brewed organic coffee
- Almond, coconut or oat milk (amount will vary depending on desired level of creaminess)
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon MCT oil
- 1 tablespoon organic canned pumpkin
- Vanilla stevia, allulose, or monk fruit to taste
- Cinnamon (to sprinkle on top)
Method
- Brew coffee in a large mug.
- Add in milk, MCT oil, pumpkin pie spice, organic canned pumpkin, and sweetener. Mix with a milk frother.
- Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon and enjoy!
Ketotarian Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte (Vegan Keto)
For anyone who is avoiding caffeine or just doesn't like the taste of coffee, this recipe is for you. Replace the coffee above with some herbal tea and a little more plant-based milk, and you have a delicious anti-inflammatory beverage. Herbal tea like Pique Teas Electric Turmeric blend combines turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger that helps support healthy inflammation levels while also enhancing PSL’s traditional flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 Pique Tea Electric Turmeric sachet or other turmeric tea
- ½ cup almond or oat milk
- ½ cup hot water to brew tea
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon MCT oil
- 1 tablespoon organic canned pumpkin
- Vanilla stevia, allulose or monk fruit to taste
- Cinnamon (to sprinkle on top)
Method
- Heat non-dairy milk in a saucepan over medium heat and transfer to a mug.
- Stir in the brewed tea.
- Add in pumpkin pie spice, MCT oil, organic canned pumpkin, and sweetener of choice.
- Mix together with a milk frother, sprinkle some cinnamon on top and enjoy!
Whether you're a tea or coffee drinker, these nutrient-forward takes on the traditional PSL are festive options to sip on this fall.