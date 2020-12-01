Crosby Tailor’s Brain-Boosting Blueberry Crumble Pie Recipe

If you’re smart about it, the mental high that comes from dessert doesn’t have to stop with the last bite. Focus on fueling your desserts with brain-boosting healthy fats and antioxidants, and you’ll benefit from increased energy, brainpower, and a sense of satisfaction. Just ask Crosby Tailor, the biohacking sugar-free dessert chef behind Tailored Life and Crosby’s Baking Co.

Crosby, a model and graduated college football athlete turned health coach, has spent the last few years tinkering and testing in the kitchen to hack the desserts we know and love. By removing sugar, grains, dairy, and gluten, and adding healthy fats, low-sugar fruits, and healthy spices, he’s created a suite of sweets that fuel your body, mind, and soul.

In this Blueberry Crumble Pie recipe, Crosby unlocks the brain-boosting, fat-burning high-energy powers of Bulletproof’s Brain Octane Oil to create a craveable cinnamon crumble that won’t let you (or your blood sugar levels) down. Bulletproof’s Brain Octane Oil is more than just MCT, it’s pure C8 MCT oil, the most ketogenic MCT oil around, metabolizing quickly into ketone energy for improved energy and brainpower, fewer cravings, and increased fat burning.

Get the recipe below.