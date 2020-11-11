This Ultra-Quick Butternut Squash Curry Is The Perfect Veggie-Packed, Paleo Meal

Curry based dishes are the perfect warming meal for colder days, and the vibrant flavors and colors mean it's also perfect for bringing some brightness to darker days. "This butternut squash curry is a delicious plant-based comfort food meal that comes together quickly," writes Mary Smith in Quick Prep Paleo, "It's sweet, spicy, and packed with flavor."

The paleo-friendly recipe is packed with veggies, including spinach which is added at the last moment so it maintains some texture and it's own flavor. Though the recipe was originally designed for an ultra-quick cook with the help of an Instant Pot, but if you don't have that particular piece of kitchen equipment there's a stove-top method available as well (that still takes less than half an hour).

Topped off with chopped cashews (if you so choose!) and a bright pop of color from cilantro and pomegranate seeds. They stand out against the deep orange of the curry dish, making for a bowl that's beautiful to look at and amazing to taste.